PHI Air Medical Opens New Base in Red Bluff, California

"With this extension of our reach, we will be better equipped to serve the Red Bluff community and provide the crucial care they need when life-threatening emergencies occur." Post this

"We are so proud to announce the opening of this new base in Red Bluff." Says Eric Lewis, Program Director at PHI Air Medical. "With this extension of our reach, we will be better equipped to serve the Red Bluff community and provide the crucial care they need when life-threatening emergencies occur."

Paul Julander, COO at PHI Air Medical, shares this excitement about the new base, saying:

"This is a testament to our company's mission of moving communities to health. At PHI, we are dedicated to providing the highest levels of care in the safest way possible. I look forward to seeing what this new Red Bluff team accomplishes together."

PHI Cares, PHI Air Medical's membership program, is already available to Red Bluff residents and costs $65 per year for a household. Residents should join by visiting www.phicares.com and can save $10 on their first year of membership by using code DEC24.

This new base, Callsign Med 49, will be located at 1790 Airport Blvd and equipped with a Bell 407. Residents interested in open positions at the new Red Bluff base or any of the PHI Air Medical locations should explore our career opportunities online at phiairmedical.com/career-opportunities/

About PHI Air Medical

PHI Air Medical is the leading air ambulance provider across the country, providing air medical services and outreach education to local communities and leading healthcare systems. We safely transport more than 22,700 patients each year, operating out of more than 82 locations across the country. At each base, we maintain a dedicated crew of pilots, clinicians and maintenance specialists – all exceptionally trained and ready to respond.

For more information, please visit: https://www.phiairmedical.com

Media Contact

Brad Deutser, DEUTSER, 1 713-850-2105, [email protected], https://deutser.com/

Georgia Harris, IBA Interntional, 1 561-228-1940, [email protected], https://www.iba-international.com/

SOURCE PHI Air Medical