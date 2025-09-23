PHI Air Medical opens new headquarters at state-of-the-art facility in Tempe at The Grand, Papago Park Center, Arizona

"We're proud to serve the communities across Arizona and the nation, and our new headquarters emphasises our commitment to the people behind every mission," commented Mark Leighton at PHI Air Medical. Post this

"This facility will provide us with the updated infrastructure needed to support our teams and ensure we remain a trusted partner for hospitals and communities, not just here, but nationwide."

At The Grand, PHI Air Medical's new headquarters will serve as the base for the teams whose work fuels every mission. While flight crews are the most visible in the field, their efforts are made possible by the team behind the scenes here in Arizona. Patient Financial Services Advocates guide families through insurance and protections under the No Surprises Act, communications specialists coordinate aircraft responses around-the-clock, around the nation, and operations and safety teams ensure every mission runs seamlessly. These groups being under one roof strengthens the support system for crews nationwide and creates space for future innovation and growth — ensuring PHI Air Medical continues to set the standard in air medical transport.

The new PHI Air Medical headquarters will be based at The Grand at Papago Park Center – 1033 W. Roosevelt Way, Suite 500 Tempe, AZ 85281.

About PHI Air Medical

PHI Air Medical is a leading air medical transport provider, operating over 80 air medical bases in the nation. These bases provide outreach education to local communities and healthcare systems across the nation. Safely transporting more than 22,500 patients each year, each PHI Air Medical base maintains a crew of highly trained pilots, flight nurses, and paramedics – prepared to respond to emergency medical transport requests.

