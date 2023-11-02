Phigenics announces a peer-reviewed research paper on a large-scale field study that highlights deficiencies of ISO 11731 compared to the novel novel method, PVT VIABLE®

"Until now, Legionella has been known to exist in the VBNC state, but detection methods were cumbersome. This publication highlights the need to include VBNC Legionella in developing water management programs and provides an accurate way to validate that hazardous conditions are being controlled." Post this

The study found a 21% discrepancy comparing the ISO 11731 spread plate method to the novel method, PVT VIABLE® (Phigenics Validation Test- Viability Identification Assay by Legionella Enrichment). PVT VIABLE® is a patent-pending method developed by Phigenics that detects viable Legionella bacteria found in building water systems in as little as 72 hours, as opposed to the 7-14 day turnaround time of the ISO 11731 method. The process utilizes the accuracy of PCR and the dependability of enrichment culture in a hybrid assay to detect viable and viable but non-culturable (VBNC) Legionella in a water sample.

Author and inventor Leah Wickenberg states, "Until now, Legionella has been known to exist in the VBNC state, but detection methods were cumbersome. This publication highlights the need to include VBNC Legionella in developing water management programs and provides an accurate way to validate that hazardous conditions are being controlled."

Phigenics is hosting a free webinar on November 8th for regulatory authorities, epidemiologists, and quality and infection control professionals to learn more about this study and PVT VIABLE®.

For a full copy of "Inaccuracies of the ISO 11731 Method for Environmental Validation of Legionella in Building Water Systems: Opportunities to Improve Sensitivity and Detect Viable but Non-Culturable Legionella" published in Microorganisms or to obtain more information on Legionnaires' disease and Legionella testing services, go to

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-2607/11/1/94.

