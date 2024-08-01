Phigenics Announces the Hire of Mark Crockett, MD., as Chief Executive Officer

Phigenics announced today that Mark Crockett, MD., has joined as its new CEO. Dr. Crockett is a successful healthcare executive, medical technology leader, and physician who has successfully led several companies in their growth. He will serve on the Phigenics Board of Directors. Phigenics will continue to be owned by its private investor group that has been in place for over twenty years.

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phigenics announced today that Mark Crockett, MD., has joined as its new CEO. Dr. Crockett is a successful healthcare executive, medical technology leader, and physician who has successfully led several companies in their growth. He will serve on the Phigenics Board of Directors. Phigenics will continue to be owned by its private investor group, which has been in place for over twenty years.

"We are very excited to welcome Mark to Phigenics," says Jay Reading, Phigenics co-founder. "He understands firsthand the opportunities and challenges of companies like Phigenics at this stage of our growth. His experience and knowledge will accelerate Phigenics' ability to fulfill its mission of empowering organizations to prevent water-borne disease."

"I was intrigued by Phigenics' unique business model and am elated to lead Phigenics' talented and dedicated team," said Dr. Crockett. "In its initial 20 years, Phigenics' Founders successfully established the company as a market leader due to its technical expertise, relationships, and innovation. My role is to accelerate Phigenics' goal of delivering superior value to its clients, employees, investors, and communities."

"Dr. Crockett's experience as a technology leader will be critical in building on Phigenics' legacy as a market innovator developing faster, more accurate, and more comprehensive diagnostics and client-focused, value-added data management," Dr. Bill McCoy continues. "Empowering employees and clients to expedite and make data-driven decisions has always been at the core of Phigenics' water management solutions."

Mark is a native Chicagoan who earned his B.S. from Wheaton College and MD from the University of Illinois College of Medicine. He and his wife have two adult sons and split time between Michigan and the Chicago suburbs.

About Phigenics

Phigenics empowers its clients to prevent disease and injury by improving the safety, defensibility, and value of their Water Management Programs. The company is a leading independent provider of ANSI/ASHRAE Standard 188-aligned and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services-aligned water management programs.

