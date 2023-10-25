Phigenics announces the publication of the Validation of PVT VIABLE in the Journal of AOAC INTERNATIONAL

PVT VIABLE® was compared to ISO 11731 in this study and the results were statistically similar; providing evidence that PVT VIABLE® is an effective and defensible strategy for the validation of Water Management Programs for potable water systems Post this

"AOAC PTM certification focuses on evaluating new, innovative methods against industry accepted standards. PVT VIABLE® was compared to ISO 11731 in this study and the results were statistically similar; providing evidence that PVT VIABLE® is an effective and defensible strategy for the validation of Water Management Programs for potable water systems," says Leah Wickenberg, Product Research and Development Supervisor at Phigenics.

Regarding the importance of AOAC PTM Certification, Missy Cain, VP of Technology for Phigenics states "Phigenics recognizes the importance of an AOAC PTM certification for new environmental diagnostics, notably for applications in which the test method can improve the risk management of building water systems. This PTM certification helps support organizations that have identified the need to improve historical validation strategies, while promoting the importance of test method integrity and defensibility. Phigenics will continue to support the development of innovative diagnostic products that meet AOAC INTERNATIONAL method validation requirements in order to help ensure the safety of water systems and positively impact public health."

To read the research paper visit:

https://academic.oup.com/jaoac/advance-article/doi/10.1093/jaoacint/qsad112/7281346

PVT VIABLE® is a commercially available Legionella diagnostic, for more information on PVT VIABLE® and how it can improve your Water Management Team's decision making and mitigate the risk of waterborne pathogens, please visit: https://info.phigenics.com/testing

About Phigenics

Phigenics sells comprehensive water management programs, innovative diagnostics, data management and automated monitoring solutions. Facility managers and building owners use these solutions to optimize the total cost of their water systems by improving safety and efficiency. Phigenics water management programs include regulatory compliance, data management, and water testing analytical services, including Legionella testing services. As a non-conflicted, third party, Phigenics provides independent verification and validation that programs are defensible and water management goals have been achieved in the most cost effective manner.

About AOAC INTERNATIONAL

AOAC INTERNATIONAL is a globally recognized, 501(c)(3), independent, third party, not-for-profit association and voluntary consensus standards developing organization founded in 1884. When analytical needs arise within a community or industry, AOAC INTERNATIONAL is the forum for finding appropriate science-based solutions through the development of microbiological and chemical standards. The AOAC Official Methods of AnalysisSM and the Performance Tested MethodsSM are used by food and environmental scientists around the world to facilitate public health and safety and to promote trade. For more information, please visit http://www.AOAC.org.

Media Contact

