Phil A. Wright to Lead Memorial Regional Hospital South (Hollywood, FL)

"Phil joins us with strategic, financial, and operational management expertise in both for-profit and not-for-profit healthcare settings and balances his business acumen and clinical expertise with staff engagement, creating a healthy organizational culture and ensuring safe, high-quality care," said Leah A. Carpenter, FACHE, chief operating officer at Memorial Healthcare System. "He has an impressive track record of hands-on leadership, collaborating directly with leaders, physicians, and staff to meet the needs of patients, families, and communities in an ever-changing healthcare environment."

A native of Gainesville, Florida, Wright takes over for the recently-retired Douglas Zaren. At Memorial Regional Hospital South, he will oversee a 280-bed facility that offers a wide range of healthcare services in a compassionate, collaborative setting. It is home to the Memorial Rehabilitation Institute, South Florida's largest provider of physical rehabilitation

services, and includes a rehab unit specifically tailored to the needs of medically-complex patients. The hospital also offers emergency care, women's services, a sports medicine center, and adaptive sports program.

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System (http://www.mhs.net) is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring and smarter health prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for 70 years.

Featuring multi-disciplinary collaboration, research, innovation, and transparency within its

many facilities, Memorial is focused on removing barriers, increasing access, and providing equitable care throughout the region. It employs a staff of more than 16,000 and operates six hospitals, numerous primary, urgent, and 24/7 care facilities, medical office buildings, a

health specialty center, and nursing home.

