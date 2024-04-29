Phil Shook Appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager of Land Transportation Services

In this fast-paced, highly competitive sector, Phil Shook is an innovative and proven leader who brings a wealth of experience to spearhead Crowley's strategy to capture more of this market. Post this

"The land transportation and brokerage markets represent a strategic vertical that allows Crowley to leverage and maximize our current inland transport services and digital capabilities to accomplish our company's growth strategy," said Chief Operating Officer Ray Fitzgerald. "In this fast-paced, highly competitive sector, Phil Shook is an innovative and proven leader who brings a wealth of experience to spearhead Crowley's strategy to capture more of this market."

Shook most recently served as executive vice president at Milestone Equipment Holdings, where he oversaw the domestic intermodal growth strategy for its chassis and container business. He also led marketing and customer support functions for the enterprise. Prior to Milestone, Shook worked as vice president of surface transportation and served in various other leadership roles at C.H. Robinson.

Shook has completed the executive education program at The Wharton School, the business college at the University of Pennsylvania. He has served as a board member for the Intermodal Association of North America and for the University of Denver Transportation Institute.

