Philadelphia Business Journal Names Stuart Davidson Among 2023 'Best of the Bar'

"Throughout my career, I have been deeply inspired by my clients, working people who support each other and risk everything to build a better future for themselves and their families." Tweet this

Tirelessly advocating for labor unions and the workers they represent, Davidson represents public and private benefit funds, fighting to preserve the ability of workers to retire with dignity and have access to affordable health care. His work for unions includes leading contract negotiations, presenting interest and grievance arbitrations, and advising on external and internal union matters. Davidson serves as chief counsel to large regional and local unions along the East and Gulf coasts and in the Chicago area.

He has also played key roles in the development of new and progressive benefit structures with the pension and health and welfare plans he represents. His work has supported legislation to ensure that workers have a fair opportunity to maximize the value of their labor and to achieve the American Dream. Davidson began his legal career by successfully defending the pension rights of state employees in a case that was ultimately decided by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. On the heels of that success, he has been involved in representing a wide range of union workers, including musicians, longshoremen, university faculty, firefighters, film and television casting directors, teamsters, police officers, teachers, hotel workers, correctional officers, food and commercial workers and NFL players.

Best of the Bar honorees are nominated by the public and evaluated by an independent panel of judges with extensive industry experience. The Philadelphia Business Journal plans to honor Davidson and the other selected attorneys during a program on Nov. 16, 2023, at Rivers Casino.

About Willig, Williams & Davidson – Willig, Williams & Davidson (http://www.wwdlaw.com) is one of the largest and most respected union-side labor law firms in the United States. The firm has offices in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and Jenkintown Pa., as well as Haddonfield, N.J., and Chicago, Ill. Founded in 1979, Willig, Williams & Davidson focuses on representing labor unions, employee benefit funds and individual working people and their families on a variety of legal fronts, including national, regional and local contract negotiations; election and campaign finance; dispute resolution through mediation, arbitration and litigation; family law matters; benefits law design and compliance issues; discrimination, overtime and unpaid wages, and other employment matters; prepaid legal services for union members; social security disability; and workers' compensation matters in Philadelphia and beyond. Workers inspire us.

Media Contact

Sarah Larson, Furia Rubel Communications, 215.340.0480, [email protected], https://www.furiarubel.com/

SOURCE Willig, Williams & Davidson