Philadelphia Children's Alliance Announces New Board President, Joseph D. Culley, Jr

Philadelphia Children's Alliance (PCA), the city's only child advocacy center for victims of child sexual abuse, announces their new Board President, Joseph D. Culley, Jr. His term began on July 1, 2024. Culley and his wife, Kelly, have been supporters of PCA since 2019. Along with his position as PCA Board President, Culley will continue to serve on PCA's Executive, Governance, Bear Affair and Program Committees. In 2021, Culley co-chaired the Bear Affair and was a member of PCA's CEO Search Committee.

PHILADELPHIA, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philadelphia Children's Alliance (PCA), the city's only child advocacy center for victims of child sexual abuse, announces their new Board President, Joseph D. Culley, Jr. His term began on July 1, 2024.

Culley and his wife, Kelly, have been supporters of PCA since 2019. Along with his position as PCA Board President, Culley will continue to serve on PCA's Executive, Governance, Bear Affair and Program Committees. In 2021, Culley co-chaired the Bear Affair and was a member of PCA's CEO Search Committee.

"To have someone like Joe leading our Board is a huge win for PCA. He is experienced, passionate, and committed to spreading awareness around child sexual abuse. He understands the nuance and importance of the work we do and is a fierce advocate for healing and justice. I cannot imagine a better partner for our mission," says Benita Williams, Executive Director of PCA.

Culley is a seasoned leader in the non-profit sector in Philadelphia and previously dedicated 10 years to the Board for the Mann Center for Performing Arts in historic Fairmount Park and has served as Chairman of FIG Partners and on the boards of the American Securities Association, Equity Dealers of America, Philadelphia Securities Association, and Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. He also currently sits on the Endowment Board for St. Thomas' Episcopal Church, Whitemarsh.

Culley remarked, "PCA does incredible work for the children of Philadelphia, and I am honored to serve as their Board President. We have exciting things on the horizon in the coming years and I can't wait to see all that we will accomplish for the remarkable survivors and families we support."

Culley will lead PCA's Board of Directors alongside James Chavous of Global Indemnity Group (Vice President), Rory Wilson of KPMG LLP (Treasurer), and Kathleen Boland of Everest (Secretary).

As the Head of the Capital Markets Group at Janney Montgomery Scott and a member of the firm's Executive Leadership Team, Culley oversees the Firm's Equities, Investment Banking, and Fixed Income business units. Prior to this, he was Head of Equities and Investment Banking.

For more on the impact and mission of PCA, visit philachildrensalliance.org

About Philadelphia Children's Alliance (PCA): PCA is dedicated to ensuring that all children in Philadelphia are safe from sexual abuse. PCA leads a coordinated response to achieve safety, healing, justice, and prevention for children and families impacted by child sexual abuse, exploitation, and violence. Find out more at philachildrensalliance.org or by contacting Kae Schipper at [email protected]

Media Contact

Kae Schipper, Philadelphia Children's Alliance, 1 6365445155, [email protected], https://www.philachildrensalliance.org/

SOURCE Philadelphia Children's Alliance