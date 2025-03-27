Philadelphia Children's Alliance Marks 35 Years of Service

The Philadelphia Children's Alliance (PCA) is proud to mark 35 years of service to Philadelphia families. PCA will honor this milestone during Child Abuse Prevention Month this April, which culminates with their biggest annual fundraiser, the Bear Affair, on Thursday, May 1 at the National Constitution Center.

PHILADELPHIA, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year, Philadelphia Children's Alliance (PCA) — the only nationally accredited child advocacy center in Philadelphia — is proud to mark 35 years of service to Philadelphia families. PCA will honor this milestone during Child Abuse Prevention Month this April, which culminates with their biggest annual fundraiser, the Bear Affair, on Thursday, May 1 at the National Constitution Center.

Since PCA opened its doors in 1989, the non-profit organization has been committed to providing lifesaving support to child victims of sex abuse at no cost to the children or their families. From age-appropriate forensic interviews to mental health therapy, medical services, caregiver support, prevention and education services and more, PCA provides comprehensive resources to both families and communities.

Board President, Joseph D. Culley, Jr., stated, "PCA has proudly served over 35,000 survivors over the last 35 years and the impact of its program on Philadelphia communities will continue to grow over the next 35 and beyond because of the unwavering commitment of its staff and supporters."

Each April, National Child Abuse Prevention Month acknowledges the epidemic of child sex abuse and celebrates survivors. This year's events include:

April 3 | PREVENT Conference at Braid Mill in Germantown (also the location of its satellite therapy office) to engage professionals and clinicians in the conversation around child abuse prevention. This year's theme, "Every Child Deserves Safety," will be explored through panel discussions and networking opportunities. Registration is available at philachildrensalliance.org/prevent.





| PREVENT Conference at Braid Mill in (also the location of its satellite therapy office) to engage professionals and clinicians in the conversation around child abuse prevention. This year's theme, "Every Child Deserves Safety," will be explored through panel discussions and networking opportunities. Registration is available at philachildrensalliance.org/prevent. April 4 | Pinwheel Planting event, which includes an installation of pinwheels throughout Northeast Philly representing victims and survivors of abuse.





| Pinwheel Planting event, which includes an installation of pinwheels throughout Northeast Philly representing victims and survivors of abuse. April 5 | Philly Spring Clean Up Initiative





| Philly Spring Clean Up Initiative April 7 | Crime Victims' Rights Rally in Harrisburg





| Crime Victims' Rights Rally in April 24 | Proclamation at City Hall to honor PCA's impact on Philadelphia

Additional information and activities will be announced on PCA's social channels and website in the coming weeks.

The 25th Annual Bear Affair Fundraiser will then bring together hundreds of supporters from across the Greater Philadelphia region and beyond to raise money for PCA's critical direct services. The event will also honor the contributions of Super Bowl LIX Champion Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles and child advocate, lawyer, and PCA Board Member Niki Mailata.

Benita Williams, Executive Director of PCA stated, "We are looking forward to all the ways in which PCA will come together with our community in the following weeks, bringing light and building awareness around the trauma and the strength of survivors of child sex abuse. "

To learn more about Child Abuse Prevention Month and the events and activities of PCA, visit their website at philachildrensalliance.org. For tickets to the Bear Affair, visit bearaffair.org.

About PCA: Philadelphia Children's Alliance (PCA) leads a coordinated response to achieve safety, healing, and justice for children and families impacted by child sexual abuse, exploitation, and violence. PCA provides victim advocacy, trauma therapy, a forensic interview, medical service and support, caregiver support, and court accompaniment to every family who walks through its doors at no cost to families. Learn more at www.philachildrensalliance.org

Media Contact

Helen Bradley, Philadelphia Children's Alliance, 1 215-531-1014, [email protected], www.philachildrensalliance.org

SOURCE Philadelphia Children's Alliance