Philadelphia Direct Primary Care Provider Dr. Lily Girson Announces the Grand Opening of Mindful Medicine and Wellness MD

"At Mindful Medicine and Wellness MD, we believe in practicing medicine the way it should be – with more time, more access, and more care," said Dr. Lily Girson. "Our Direct Primary Care model allows us to focus on building strong doctor-patient relationships, emphasizing preventive care, and empowering individuals to lead healthier and happier lives."

The practice offers a wide range of services, including acute and non-acute office visits, chronic disease management, preventive care, wellness visits, well-woman and well-child care, sports and school physicals, weight loss management, smoking cessation, healthy lifestyle counseling, behavioral health services, and more. Additionally, patients have access to aesthetic services, Ayurveda consultations, botox injections, retreats, and other services.

"At Mindful Medicine and Wellness MD, we take a proactive approach to healthcare, treating the whole person, not just the symptoms," Dr. Girson explained. "We are dedicated to providing personalized care plans tailored to each patient's unique needs and goals."

The practice also emphasizes accessibility, offering convenient appointment scheduling, same-day or next-day appointments, and telemedicine options for virtual visits. With a focus on community-centered care, Mindful Medicine and Wellness MD proudly serves the diverse healthcare needs of The Main Line community.

For more information about Mindful Medicine and Wellness MD and to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.medicineandwellnessmd.com or call (215) 703-7377.

About Mindful Medicine and Wellness MD:

Mindful Medicine and Wellness MD is a Direct Primary Care practice located in Narberth, PA, dedicated to providing compassionate, patient-centered healthcare. Led by Dr. Lily Girson, a board-certified primary care physician, the practice offers comprehensive primary care services with a focus on prevention, wellness, and personalized attention. By adopting the DPC model, Mindful Medicine and Wellness MD prioritizes accessibility, affordability, and quality of care for its patients.

