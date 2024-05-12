Philadelphia Injury Attorney Leonard Hill Named as One of Top 10 Motorcycle Accident Lawyers by Forbes Advisor Legal

He has a unique sort of preparation to speak in front of a court: he spent eight years teaching middle school. He now uses his education to convince jurors instead of teenagers. It's clear that Hall's experience as a teacher is helpful to his career as an attorney. Post this

Philadelphia injury attorney Leonard Hill of Hill & Associates, P.C. was chosen as one of the 10 best motorcycle accident lawyers in Philadelphia by Forbes Advisor Legal in 2024

Leonard Hill attended Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia where he graduated Cum Laude and was a Golden Key Honor Society Member and Dean's List student multiple semesters. After college, Leonard taught middle school for 8 years and was recognized in the New York Times for his tireless efforts to educate and uplift inner city school children.

He has a unique sort of preparation to speak in front of a court: he spent eight years teaching middle school. He now uses his education to convince jurors instead of teenagers. It's clear that Hall's experience as a teacher is helpful to his career as an attorney.

In 1996, Leonard graduated from Temple University School of Law where he participated in the "world renowned" Temple University Nita Trial Program. Leonard obtained an LL.M. in Trial Advocacy from Temple University Beasley School of Law. Less than 1 percent of all attorneys in the United States have obtained this prestigious degree.

Since founding Hill & Associates in 1999, over the past 25 years Leonard Hill has participated in the recovery of over $500 million in verdicts and settlements and is a proud member of the American Association for Justice and the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association.

In addition to motorcycle accident cases, Hill & Associates represents plaintiffs in a wide variety of personal injury cases, including:

Car Accidents

Truck Accidents

Construction Accidents

Slip & Fall Accidents

Premises Liability

Bicycle Accidents

Child Injuries

Medical Malpractice

Nursing Home Abuse

Pedestrian Accidents

Police Brutality

Contact Leonard Hill in Philadelphia at (215) 567-7600 for a free consultation if you've been injured.

