Philadelphia Marriott Downtown Celebrates 30th Anniversary

The Philadelphia Marriott has been a staple in the community, employing thousands of associates over the past 30 years, majority being Philadelphians. The Philadelphia Marriott is honored to recognize 37 charter members, who have been dedicated employees since the hotel's inception, during a celebratory event at the end of this month. Select dignitaries and members of the media have been invited to attend. Inquiries are welcome.

"It's a time to not only celebrate the hotel, but more importantly all of the associates, both past and present, that made this property everything it is today," said Philadelphia Marriott General Manager Ken Reed. "Many of those associates were born and raised here in Philadelphia. This hotel is truly a part of the fabric of our city."

Today the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown offers a fully renovated product, where the well-known mixes with the never-before-seen, offering a variety of creative ways to experience conferences, meetings, and the city itself. Stunning event spaces able to accommodate any event from intimate business meetings to large gatherings exceed the highest expectations. Welcoming its guests to unexpected delights around every corner – from fun and games at the arcade and bowling alley to innovative culinary experiences and an impressive art gallery featuring local Philly artists, the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown is a place where guests can discover more, then rediscover everything.

