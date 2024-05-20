Philadelphia's Premier CoolSculpting Provider, Lux Skin & Lasers by John Lee, MD Recognized by Allergan as Top CoolSculpting Provider by Volume of Sales

Lux Skin & Lasers by John Lee, MD office achieves top ranking as Allergan recognizes them as #1 Philadelphia Region CoolSculpting Elite Provider for volume of treatments performed. The recognition highlights Dr. John Lee's commitment to excellence in cosmetic care supporting effective body contouring solutions.
BRYN MAWR, Pa., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lux Skin & Lasers by John Lee, MD, based in mainline or western suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been recognized by Allergan as the top provider of CoolSculpting treatments in the region, based on treatment volume. This recognition underscores Dr. Lee's commitment to excellence in cosmetic procedures and his dedication to providing patients with cutting-edge treatments to achieve their aesthetic goals.
CoolSculpting, a non-invasive fat reduction treatment, has gained significant popularity for its ability to target stubborn fat pockets resistant to diet and exercise. Dr. Lee's commitment toward his patient's satisfaction with this popular procedure has made his office the go-to destination for individuals seeking effective and safe body contouring solutions in the Philadelphia area.
"Allergan's recognition of our office as the number one CoolSculpting provider in Philadelphia is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to delivering exceptional results for our patients," per Dr. Lee. "We are honored to be acknowledged for our commitment to excellence with this FDA-approved #1 non-surgical body contouring device and look forward to continuing to serve our community with the highest standard of care."
Dr. Lee's office offers a comprehensive range of cosmetic services, including CoolSculpting, injectables, laser treatments, along with Dr. Lee's eyelid surgical expertise, along with other eye rejuvenation treatments. With a focus on personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs, closely overseen by a renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. Lee and his experienced team strive to ensure that every individual achieves their desired outcome safely and effectively.
For individuals considering CoolSculpting or other cosmetic procedures, Lux Skin & Lasers by John Lee, MD office provides a welcoming and professional environment where patients can feel comfortable discussing their goals and exploring their options with a trusted expert.
About Dr. John Lee:
Dr. John Lee is both a board-certified ophthalmologist and fellowship-trained oculoplastic surgeon practicing in the Philadelphia area. Dr. Lee completed his ophthalmology residency and then went on to complete an ASOPRS (American Society of Ophthalmic / Eyelid Plastic Surgeon & Reconstructive Surgeons) fellowship at Wills Eye Hospital, one of the most prestigious programs in America and top hospitals in the country for treatment of the eyes. Dr. Lee's state-of-the-art clinic is located at 1201 County Line Rd. in Bryn Mawr, PA. To schedule a consultation, please call (610) 789-6701 or visit http://www.drjohnleesurgery.com and @drjohnlee.eyelids.botox.
Media Contact
Christina Kim, Lux Skin & Lasers by John Lee, MD, (610) 789-6701, [email protected], https://www.luxskinlasers.com/
SOURCE Lux Skin & Lasers by John Lee, MD
