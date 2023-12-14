Philanthropist and Cancer Advocate Joins Bridge To A Cure Board of Directors

"[Nan's] fundraising success, vast network, and compassion for childhood cancer patients and families are matched by a fierce determination to help Bridge To A Cure unify and transform the cancer research community." - Robert Martin, President of Bridge To A Cure Foundation Post this

"Nan is an invaluable addition to our Board of Directors," foundation president Robert Martin explained. "Her fundraising success, vast network, and compassion for childhood cancer patients and families are matched by a fierce determination to help Bridge To A Cure unify and transform the cancer research community. She embraces our aim to cut childhood cancer deaths in half by 2030 through a collaborative, data-driven approach. We welcome the wisdom, experience, and qualities she offers to help us accelerate the meaningful scientific breakthroughs that save children's lives."

Smith resides in Connecticut and enjoys spending time with her children and six grandchildren.

ABOUT BRIDGE TO A CURE FOUNDATION

Bridge To A Cure Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, raises funds to unify and transform childhood cancer research. Dedicated to healthier, happier kids, the nonprofit's action plan connects the people, information, and resources needed to accelerate life-saving cures for childhood cancer. For more information, visit bridgetoacure.org.

Media Contact

Robert Martin, Bridge To A Cure Foundation, 877-460-2873, [email protected], bridgetoacure.org

Twitter

SOURCE Bridge To A Cure Foundation