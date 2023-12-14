Philanthropist and Cancer Advocate Joins Bridge To A Cure Board of Directors

Nan Moore Smith joins Bridge To A Cure Foundation Board of Directors, where she contributes perspectives from her expertise as a cancer patient advocate and research patron.
FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridge To A Cure Foundation announces the appointment of Nan Moore Smith as a new member of its Board of Directors. In this capacity, Smith contributes perspectives that stem from her expertise as a cancer patient advocate and research patron.
Smith brings fundraising acumen built over 30 years of philanthropic projects, including the Hackers for Hope charity golf tournament, which raised over $20 million for cancer research programs. Her experience includes leadership positions at innovative nonprofit organizations Americares and Changing Our World. Smith first became aware of the challenge of funding for cancer research when her husband, Alfred E. Smith IV, was diagnosed with the disease at age 35. The couple established the Alfred E. Smith Foundation to do something positive with their experience and to help others in similar crises.
"Nan is an invaluable addition to our Board of Directors," foundation president Robert Martin explained. "Her fundraising success, vast network, and compassion for childhood cancer patients and families are matched by a fierce determination to help Bridge To A Cure unify and transform the cancer research community. She embraces our aim to cut childhood cancer deaths in half by 2030 through a collaborative, data-driven approach. We welcome the wisdom, experience, and qualities she offers to help us accelerate the meaningful scientific breakthroughs that save children's lives."
Smith resides in Connecticut and enjoys spending time with her children and six grandchildren.
ABOUT BRIDGE TO A CURE FOUNDATION
Bridge To A Cure Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, raises funds to unify and transform childhood cancer research. Dedicated to healthier, happier kids, the nonprofit's action plan connects the people, information, and resources needed to accelerate life-saving cures for childhood cancer. For more information, visit bridgetoacure.org.
