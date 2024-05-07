Philatron Installs Giant Planetary Cabling Line for Mega EV Charging Cables

Philatron Wire and Cable, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging cables in the USA, has installed a giant planetary cabling line designed for the production of mega-size EV charging cables.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philatron Wire and Cable, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging cables in the USA, has installed a giant planetary cabling line designed for the production of mega-size EV charging cables. With this new technology, Philatron, the supplier of 80% of the supercharging cables in the USA, is positioned to meet the growing demand for large-scale EV charging solutions. This innovative line accommodates seven 50-inch (1270mm) diameter reels, each capable of holding and dispensing individual conductor and tubing footage of up to 5,000 pounds.

The giant planetary advanced design ensures that the reels carrying conductors and tubing rotate to prevent unwanted twisting and torsion, a critical feature for large-size EV cables and those containing liquid cooling tubing. This technology allows Philatron to maintain superior quality and flexibility in their mega-size EV charging cables, ensuring they meet industry standards and customer expectations.

Philatron's mega-size EV charging cables are designed to support fast charging for large EV vehicles, including buses and heavy-duty trucks. These cables are available in various American Wire Gauge (AWG) sizes, including 2, 1, 2/0, 3/0, 4/0, 250 MCM, 350 MCM, and 500 MCM, with UL listing as Type EVE 1000 volts EV charging cables. Sold under the Philaflex™ brand, these cables offer extra flexibility and withstand temperatures ranging from +105°C to -60°C.

Supporting the Future of Electric Vehicles

Philatron's investment in the new planetary cabling line embodies the company's commitment to providing high-quality, durable products for the electric vehicle market. By expanding its manufacturing capacity, Philatron can meet the increasing demand for sustainable, reliable, fast-charging cables essential to the growing EV industry. This installation reinforces Philatron's position as a leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative wire and cable products.

About Philatron Wire and Cable

Philatron Wire and Cable is a leader in technology, creativity, and innovation, providing a full range of wire and cable products globally. With over 50 years of service, Philatron's expertise spans copper drawing, roping, cabling, extrusion, injection molding, coiling, and assembly. The company serves various markets, including aerospace, auto/heavy-duty trucking, electrical, entertainment, medical, military, mining, OEM, oil and gas, transportation, and utility/power. Philatron is ISO 9000 and IATF 16949 certified for quality assurance and maintains a strong focus on sustainability and customer satisfaction.

