Philatron Wire and Cable, A Leading American EV Cable Manufacturer Showcasing Philaflex® Technology at ACT Expo 2024 in Las Vegas

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philatron Wire and Cable, a leading American manufacturer for 50 years based in Southern California, and a premiere electric vehicle (EV) charging cable supplier, is pleased to announce its participation in the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, taking place May 20-23, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. At this premier event, Philatron will showcase its extensive range of EV charging solutions, including the innovative Philaflex® products recently highlighted at EVS37 in Korean, such as the latest liquid cooled cables along with our full line in both straight and coil cables.

Visitors to booth #2314 at ACT Expo will have the opportunity to discover why Philatron is regarded as a frontrunner in providing high-performance charging cables tailored for a variety of EV applications, from personal vehicles to industrial heavy-duty trucks.

Innovation & Sustainability at the Forefront of EV Tech

The highlight of Philatron's exhibit will be its cutting-edge mega-size EV charging cables, engineered for rapid charging and unmatched durability. These cables are celebrated for their robustness, flexibility, and ability to withstand adverse conditions, making them ideal for modern electric vehicles. Also featured will be Philatron's liquid cooled cables, which are designed for ultra-fast charging under the Philaflex® brand, known for its extra flexibility and wide temperature range of +105 C to -60 C.

Philatron's products, including the esteemed Philaflex® brand, exemplify the company's dedication to quality and pioneering technology. These cables not only adhere to strict UL standards and industry regulations but are also crafted using environmentally responsible materials, supporting the sustainability of EV infrastructures across the globe.

As an ISO and IATF Certified Quality Manufacturer, Philatron upholds the highest standards in every aspect of our production. Our presence at ACT Expo reinforces our dedication to the clean vehicle movement, green technology, and the renewable energy industry.

Connect with EV Cable Industry Experts

Philatron's expert team, including key executives, will be available to discuss current trends, technological advancements, and regulatory changes in the EV charging domain. Participants are invited to engage with our professionals to learn how Philatron's products can support their needs in the evolving clean transportation sector.

For more personalized insights and discussions on how Philatron's engineering and innovative solutions can elevate your projects and advance your sustainability objectives, we encourage you to schedule an appointment with Tammy Ashton, our VP of Sales.

Visit Us

Tammy will be available at booth #2314 at ACT Expo to answer your questions and provide expert guidance tailored to your specific needs. To book a meeting or for further information, please visit http://www.philatron.com or contact Tammy. We welcome your inquiries and look forward to meeting you at the event.

Tammy Ashton, VP Sales

Phone: (800) 421-3547

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Tammy Ashton, Philatron, 800-421-3547, [email protected], philatron.com

