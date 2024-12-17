Philatron Wire and Cable Launches Next-Generation Shielded Coil Cords and Cables--A Testament to American Innovation and Reliability

Philatron Wire and Cable Launches Next-Generation Shielded Coil Cords and Cables
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philatron Wire and Cable, a pioneer in American-made wire and cable solutions, proudly announces its latest innovation: Shielded Coil Cords and Cables, engineered for superior durability, reliability, and quality to meet the rigorous demands of modern applications. This launch reinforces Philatron's commitment to advancing cutting-edge technology while celebrating its legacy of excellence in manufacturing.
Revolutionizing Coil Cord Applications
Philatron's Shielded Coil Cords and Cables are specifically designed to provide unmatched mechanical strength, abrasion resistance, and shielding performance. These cords excel in high-stress environments, offering enhanced protection against electromagnetic interference (EMI) and ensuring seamless signal transmission. With operating temperature ranges from -50°C to +105°C, these products are built to withstand the harshest conditions. Key specifications include:
- Shielding Excellence: Exceptional EMI protection for reliable data transfer.
- Durability: Resistant to chemicals, flames, water, and ozone, ensuring long-term performance.
- Standards Compliance: Adheres to the highest safety and performance standards, including Underwriters Laboratories (UL-62) and National Electric Code Articles 400 & 625.
- Versatility: Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use in diverse industries.
U.S. Veteran Phil Ramos, Jr. Celebrating an Entrepreneurial Legacy
As Philatron passes its 50th anniversary, Phil Ramos, Jr., founder and CEO, continues to inspire innovation and uphold the company's core values of quality, integrity, and American craftsmanship. "Our Shielded Coil Cords represent decades of dedication to engineering excellence and a steadfast belief in manufacturing in the U.S.A.," said Ramos. "We are proud to offer solutions that exceed our customers' expectations."
Why Choose Philatron?
Philatron is a leader in the wire and cable industry, combining in-house capabilities like copper drawing, roping, cabling, extrusion, and injection molding to deliver premium products. This vertical integration ensures strict quality control and rapid innovation, making Philatron the trusted choice for critical applications worldwide.
About Philatron Wire and Cable
Headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, Philatron is ISO and IATF Certified–delivering high-performance solutions tailored to meet the needs and budgets of its clients. From concept to completion, Philatron creates products that embody durability, safety, and sustainability. For more information visit http://www.philatron.com.
Tammy Ashton, VP Sales | [email protected]
Phone: (800) 421-3547 PST
