Philatron Wire and Cable Launches Next-Generation Shielded Coil Cords and Cables--A Testament to American Innovation and Reliability

Shielding Excellence: Exceptional EMI protection for reliable data transfer.

Durability: Resistant to chemicals, flames, water, and ozone, ensuring long-term performance.

Standards Compliance: Adheres to the highest safety and performance standards, including Underwriters Laboratories (UL-62) and National Electric Code Articles 400 & 625.

Versatility: Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use in diverse industries.

U.S. Veteran Phil Ramos, Jr. Celebrating an Entrepreneurial Legacy

As Philatron passes its 50th anniversary, Phil Ramos, Jr., founder and CEO, continues to inspire innovation and uphold the company's core values of quality, integrity, and American craftsmanship. "Our Shielded Coil Cords represent decades of dedication to engineering excellence and a steadfast belief in manufacturing in the U.S.A.," said Ramos. "We are proud to offer solutions that exceed our customers' expectations."

Why Choose Philatron?

Philatron is a leader in the wire and cable industry, combining in-house capabilities like copper drawing, roping, cabling, extrusion, and injection molding to deliver premium products. This vertical integration ensures strict quality control and rapid innovation, making Philatron the trusted choice for critical applications worldwide.

About Philatron Wire and Cable

Headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, Philatron is ISO and IATF Certified–delivering high-performance solutions tailored to meet the needs and budgets of its clients. From concept to completion, Philatron creates products that embody durability, safety, and sustainability. For more information visit http://www.philatron.com.

Tammy Ashton, VP Sales | [email protected]

Phone: (800) 421-3547 PST

