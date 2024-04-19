Philatron Wire and Cable Showcases Innovations at EVS37 in Seoul, Korea

Philatron Wire and Cable, a leading American manufacturer of innovative wire and cable solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming EVS37 at the Coex Center in Seoul, Korea.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seoul, Korea – Philatron Wire and Cable, a leading American manufacturer of innovative wire and cable solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming EVS37 at the Coex Center in Seoul, Korea. Attendees are invited to explore Philatron's advanced product offerings, specifically designed to meet the rigorous demands of the EV market.

At the forefront of the electric vehicle (EV) industry, Philatron will display its latest developments, including the cutting-edge liquid cooled cables and a comprehensive range of both straight and coil EV cables. These products, including the UL listed TYPE EVJE 300 Volt and TYPE EVE 600 Volt/1000 Volt Power Cables, exemplify durability and high performance, featuring exceptional mechanical strength, and resistance to temperature, abrasion, chemicals, flame, water, and ozone.

Philatron's cables are designed for extra heavy-duty use, suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications, and are rated from +105°C to -50°C, adhering to the highest standards of Underwriters Laboratories: UL-62, and National Electric Code: Articles 400 & 625.

Commitment to Innovation, Sustainability & ISO, IATF Certification

As an ISO and IATF Certified Quality Manufacturer, Philatron upholds the highest standards in every aspect of our production. Our presence at EVS37 reinforces our dedication to the clean vehicle movement, green technology, and the renewable energy industry.

About Philatron Wire and Cable

Celebrating 50 years of excellence, Philatron Wire and Cable is a symbol of enduring legacy and innovation in the American manufacturing landscape. This milestone resonates deeply within cultural values, that hold great respect for longevity and tradition in business. As a leader in technology, creativity, and development, Philatron is renowned for producing a comprehensive range of wire and cable products in the USA. Our industry leadership is demonstrated through our extensive capabilities, which include copper drawing, roping, cabling, extrusion, injection molding, coiling, and assembly. Proudly Made in America, Philatron continues to uphold the highest standards of quality, safety, and innovation, serving as a pivotal player in the global wire and cable industry.

Visit Us

Join us at EVS37 to explore our extensive commitments and innovative product offerings in detail. For more personalized insights and discussions on how Philatron's engineering and design solutions can elevate your projects and advance your sustainability objectives, we encourage you to schedule an appointment with Tammy Ashton, our VP of Sales.

Tammy will be available throughout the event to answer your questions and provide expert guidance tailored to your specific needs. To book a meeting or for further information, please visit http://www.philatron.com or contact Tammy directly. We welcome your inquiries and look forward to engaging with you at the event.

Tammy Ashton, VP Sales-

Phone: (800) 421-3547

Email: [email protected]

