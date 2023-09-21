Philip Strange Joins OpsHub as Vice President Worldwide Channel Sales

Every great company is effectively a software company now, which means that the delivery of high-quality software applications to both customers and employees is fundamental to their success Tweet this

"We are delighted to welcome Philip to our leadership team," said Sandeep Jain, CEO and Founder of OpsHub. "Philip's expertise in delivering exceptional solutions jointly with channel partners for diverse software vendors and his strong track record in our domain will help us further delight our joint customers as we unveil the next chapter in OpsHub's success story."

As a channel sales specialist, Philip combines the experience of working with big corporates, local start-ups and technology pioneers to energize OpsHub's partner ecosystem. He was most recently Head of Partnerships at UltimateSuite s.r.o., the pioneer of data-driven business process optimization, and previously held senior sales and channel management positions at well-known organizations such as Mercury Interactive, Dynatrace, Verizon Digital Media and Aspencore Media an Arrow Inc. subsidiary. Although born in the UK, he has lived in Barcelona, Spain, for many years and offers mentoring and guidance to local MBA students.

Speaking of his appointment, Philip Strange said:

"I am very excited to join Sandeep and his talented team at OpsHub and to have the opportunity to contribute to the success of our customers. OpsHub's vision of supporting the creation of market advantage through accelerating innovation in the digital economy is very compelling for our customers and partners. Every great company is effectively a software company now, which means that the delivery of high-quality software applications to both customers and employees is fundamental to their success. I believe this will prove to be a key differentiator for all market-leading organizations in the next few years and I look forward to closely working with our partners to delight our customers."

