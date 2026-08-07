Philip Wollen Awards Allied Scholars for Animal Protection Founder Dr. Faraz Harsini the Winsome Constance Kindness Gold Medal

"I've subsequently introduced Faraz to the Jain community, and he has become, in the last year or so, one of the most profound and beloved exemplars of everything that the Jains believe in. And that is ahimsa, non-violence to any living being." - Philip Wollen Post this

Harsini donated the entirety of the cash prize back to ASAP to further support the organization's vegan campaigns, a meaningful demonstration of the lengths he will go to support his student leaders' initiatives to save exploited animals.

Wollen awards this prize annually through the Winsome Constance Kindness Trust. This philanthropic initiative was founded by Wollen and his wife, Trix, after he left his position at Citibank to take on his calling to advocate for animal liberation and humanitarian causes. The Trust awards the medal to what it calls "distinguished people of international standing."

Well-known advocates who have received the award include Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Jane Goodall, Sir David Attenborough, Peter Singer, and Dr. Neal Barnard, among many other accomplished individuals. This award formally recognizes Harsini's impact in the world of animal rights alongside these outstanding individuals who have shaped the modern movement.

"I've subsequently introduced Faraz to the Jain community, and he has become, in the last year or so, one of the most profound and beloved exemplars of everything that the Jains believe in. And that is ahimsa, non-violence to any living being. And that is going to be one of his greater legacies as he opens up a beachhead in the United States," said Wollen during the live broadcast.

He added, "My wish is that a time will come in the not too distant future when you will have more members than Greenpeace. And that can be done."

Harsini replied, "I can't thank you enough, but all I can do is to just give it my best and amplify what you started. Your speech is still motivating many of my students. So, all I can do is to make sure more and more people are motivated and become the next generation of people like you. Thank you, I'm humbled."

About Allied Scholars for Animal Protection

Allied Scholars for Animal Protection is dedicated to defending both human and nonhuman animals. ASAP supports students with a variety of backgrounds and interests, including science, healthcare, policymaking, business, and more. ASAP mentors the next generation of leaders to ensure that there is a united effort to end animal oppression on campuses across the country.

Media Contact

PR & Media Team, Allied Scholars for Animal Protection, 1 6303462852, [email protected], https://www.alliedscholars.org/

SOURCE Allied Scholars for Animal Protection