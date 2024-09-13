Philippe André of Folio Fine Wine Partners Nominated for Wine Enthusiast's Wine Star Award: Person of the Year

"Philippe André's charisma and authenticity have been essential to his personal success and the continued growth of our company. We're thrilled to see him recognized in this prestigious nomination for Wine Enthusiast's Wine Star Award Person of the Year." — Tim Norris, CEO, Folio Fine Wine Partners Post this

As a second-generation sommelier and restaurateur, André previously served as the U.S. Ambassador for Charles Heidsieck Champagne, where he played a key role in revitalizing the brand's American presence and fostering relationships with the trade and collector communities. Now, as Director of Business Development at Folio, André's larger-than-life personality, passion and expertise continue to drive the company's success. He also serves on the board of The United Sommeliers Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting and mentoring sommeliers.

"I'm truly honored to be nominated alongside such an inspiring group of industry leaders," said Philippe André. "Being part of this dynamic wine community and representing the dedicated team at Folio Fine Wine Partners motivates me to aim even higher. This is just the beginning!"

Tim Norris, CEO of Folio Fine Wine Partners, added, "As a family-owned company, we place great value on leadership, creativity, and collaboration. Philippe's charisma, authenticity, and dedication have been essential to both his personal success and the continued growth of our company. We're thrilled to see him recognized with this nomination."

The Wine Star Awards, presented by Wine Enthusiast, honor individuals who make outstanding contributions to the wine and beverage industry. Philippe André's nomination celebrates his exceptional career and his commitment to championing extraordinary wines. Folio Fine Wine Partners congratulates all the nominees for their continued dedication and innovation.

