Philippe André of Folio Fine Wine Partners Nominated for Wine Enthusiast's Wine Star Award: Person of the Year

Folio Fine Wine Partners is proud to announce that Philippe André, Director of Business Development, has been nominated for Wine Enthusiast's prestigious Wine Star Award for Person of the Year. With over 20 years in the fine wine industry, André has been a key figure in advancing Folio's position in the U.S. luxury wine market. Formerly U.S. Ambassador for Charles Heidsieck Champagne, André's leadership and passion continue to drive Folio's success. The Wine Star Awards honor those making outstanding contributions to the wine and beverage industry.
NAPA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Folio Fine Wine Partners, a leading importer, sales agency, and producer in the U.S. luxury wine sector, is proud to announce the nomination of Philippe André, Director of Business Development, for Wine Enthusiast's esteemed Wine Star Award for Person of the Year. As Wine Enthusiast marks 25 years of its prestigious Wine Star Awards, this nomination highlights André's significant influence on the U.S. fine wine landscape.
With a career spanning two decades, André has been instrumental in advancing Folio Fine Wine Partners' position as a premier player in the U.S. fine wine market. Named a 2021 Wine Enthusiast 40 Under 40 Tastemaker, André has emerged as a rising force in the luxury wine sector.
As a second-generation sommelier and restaurateur, André previously served as the U.S. Ambassador for Charles Heidsieck Champagne, where he played a key role in revitalizing the brand's American presence and fostering relationships with the trade and collector communities. Now, as Director of Business Development at Folio, André's larger-than-life personality, passion and expertise continue to drive the company's success. He also serves on the board of The United Sommeliers Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting and mentoring sommeliers.
"I'm truly honored to be nominated alongside such an inspiring group of industry leaders," said Philippe André. "Being part of this dynamic wine community and representing the dedicated team at Folio Fine Wine Partners motivates me to aim even higher. This is just the beginning!"
Tim Norris, CEO of Folio Fine Wine Partners, added, "As a family-owned company, we place great value on leadership, creativity, and collaboration. Philippe's charisma, authenticity, and dedication have been essential to both his personal success and the continued growth of our company. We're thrilled to see him recognized with this nomination."
The Wine Star Awards, presented by Wine Enthusiast, honor individuals who make outstanding contributions to the wine and beverage industry. Philippe André's nomination celebrates his exceptional career and his commitment to championing extraordinary wines. Folio Fine Wine Partners congratulates all the nominees for their continued dedication and innovation.
Media Contact
Lori Pike, Folio Fine Wine Partners, 760-898-3220, [email protected], foliowine.com
SOURCE Folio Fine Wine Partners
Share this article