Philippines Department of Tourism Partners with the Global Wellness Institute to Explore Country's Thriving $41B Wellness Economy

We define wellness tourism as travel associated with maintaining or enhancing one's wellbeing.

"GWI's Geography of Wellness platform paints a vivid picture of a country's wellness landscape, highlighting the unique economic footprint of 11 key wellness economy sectors," said Susie Ellis, GWI chair and CEO. "This welcomed collaboration with the Philippines Department of Tourism underscores the power of promoting wellness to enhance the nation's overall economic vitality."

Mr. Paulo Tugbang, the DOT's director of product and market development said, "The Philippines wellness economy has recovered impressively following the challenges posed by pandemic-related travel restrictions."

"This partnership showcases the DOT's dedication to enhancing the country's health and wellness portfolio to promote the Philippines as one of the world's most preferred wellness destinations," said Tugbang. "The partnership's primary objective is establishing the Philippines as a top-notch wellness destination in Asia, focusing on the Filipino wellness experience centered around the 'hilot' massage." This traditional practice uses natural, local elements like banana leaves and coconut oil, believed to have medicinal properties, to encourage relaxation and harmony.

Moreover, Director Tugbang said the Philippines' diverse landscapes offer ideal settings for nature-based wellness activities. The country, blessed with natural wonders, is a perfect destination for wellness and relaxation, with resorts like The Farm at San Benito, Nurture Wellness Village, Ilaya Retreat Spa, Chi, The Spa at Shangri-La, Tranquila at Las Caidas Wellness Resort, and Amuma Spa at Bluewater Resort. Practitioners across the country uphold the value of "pakikipagkapwa"—fostering a deep connection with others. Whether seeking personalized retreats, integrative medicine, mental health support, nature-based or technology-enhanced wellness, visitors to the Philippines can expect holistic healing experiences from dedicated practitioners.

The Philippines is also a growing destination for medical tourism for a range of services from cosmetic and surgical procedures to dental care, thanks to cost-effective treatments combined with a high standard of care, English-speaking medical staff, and plenty of beautiful wellness retreats for recovery.

In addition, wellness real estate is also a growing sector in the country, attracting expat retirees, particularly in areas like Tagaytay, Batangas, Cebu, Palawan, Metro Manila, and beach areas like Boracay and Siargao.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) has recognized the potential of wellness tourism as a growing trend. The country's natural beauty and diverse landscapes have the potential to serve as a holistic destination. Over the past few years, the department has initiated various activities, such as consultative meetings and a wellness tourism manual, to promote and develop the Filipino brand of wellness.

For more detailed analysis, download the new dedicated Global Wellness Economy: The Philippines report.

