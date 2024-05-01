Philips Gaming Brand, EVNIA, Debuts 49-inch QD OLED Curved Gaming Monitor

The Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 brings a new level of immersion and innovation to gaming, providing a captivating experience for gamers of all levels. With its exceptional design and advanced technology, this monitor is a standout addition to our product lineup. Post this

Pioneering QD OLED Technology

At the heart of the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 lies a state-of-the-art QD OLED panel that seamlessly combines self-luminous OLED with quantum dot technology. This advanced display technology offers gamers exceptional contrast, deeper blacks, and vibrant colors, ensuring every moment is brought to life in stunning detail.

Expansive Gaming Experience

The 49-inch monitor boasts a 32:9 aspect ratio and an impressive 5120x1440 dual QHD resolution, delivering breathtaking visuals across the entire screen. The 1800R curved screen wraps around the user, offering an immersive gaming experience.

Cutting-Edge Performance

Experience gaming like never before with a remarkable 0.03ms GtG response time, lightning-fast 240 Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. These features work together to provide smooth, tear-free gameplay, allowing gamers to perform at their best.

Seamless Connectivity and Productivity

The Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 features USB-C docking, enabling high-speed data transfer, high-resolution video signals, and up to 90W of power delivery support to your laptop through a single USB-C cable. The monitor includes a KVM switch, allowing users to effortlessly switch between two computers and share peripherals, streamlining the workspace for maximum productivity.

Immersive Ambiglow and Superior Sound

The innovative 3-sided Ambiglow feature creates a dynamic lighting experience that adapts to on-screen content, enhancing the gaming ambiance and blurring the boundaries of reality. The monitor's four 7.5W DTS speakers deliver virtual surround sound, perfect for gaming, movies, and video conferences.

Ergonomic Design and Adjustability

With an ergonomic stand that offers height, swivel, and tilt adjustments, the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 ensures optimum viewing angles and promotes a healthy posture during extended gaming sessions. VESA compatibility provides flexible mounting options to suit any setup.

Availability and Pricing

Philips' Evnia 49M2C8900 QD OLED Curved Gaming Monitor is available now on Amazon at 1,499.99 USD.

For review sample inquiries, contact Jamy Reyes at [email protected].

About TPV-USA

TPV-USA Corp. provides products that deliver exceptional audio and visual experiences to consumer and commercial customers through its portfolio of home audio, monitors, and professional displays, including hospitality TVs, digital signage, interactive touchscreens, and direct-view LED displays. We are an affiliate of TPV Technology Limited (TPV), the world's largest manufacturer of monitors, and a leading provider of display solutions for the B2C and B2B markets. TPV exclusively markets and sells Philips Sound and Philips Professional Displays under a trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. and is the owner of AOC. Philips is consistently ranked as a top global brand by publications such as Interbrand, while AOC is the top brand worldwide for gaming monitors (IDC, Q4, 2022). TPV USA was established in May 2020 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

