Philips Sound and Vision Partners with the United States Performance Center to Elevate Athletic Performance

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPV USA, the brand license partner for Philips audio and monitors is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the United States Performance Center (USPC), to help athletes training at here reach their full potential as they prepare for the world stage in Paris this July. The United States Performance Center (USPC), based in Charlotte, NC, is a research and training facility where USA athletes who will compete in the upcoming Summer Olympics have been training. The United States Performance Center (USPC) is dedicated to helping athletes reach their peak performance through innovative research into more specific training techniques to maximize achievement. This new partnership will improve the training and performance landscape for American athletes by using Philips technology to inspire the athletes and help analyze performance and training.

Philips Sound and Vision will support 18 teams training with the United States Performance Center (USPC) by providing state-of-the-art monitors and audio throughout the facility. Monitors will play a crucial role in displaying real-time data, such as heart rate and other vital metrics providing pertinent insights that can be used to tailor training programs to individual needs.

High-quality sports-dedicated audio products such as headphones and portable Bluetooth speakers will assist athletes in maintaining focus and motivation during training. This equipment will also be used to provide athletes with visual feedback on their performance and for entertainment purposes during events at the United States Performance Center (USPC). This personalized approach ensures that each athlete can train more effectively, reduce the risk of injury, and achieve peak performance levels.

"Partnering with the United States Performance Center is a thrilling opportunity for Philips," says Chad Vogelsong, Head of Marketing (MNT & AVA) at TPV USA. "We are proud to support these elite athletes and help them achieve their best performance personally and professionally as they travel the world to compete for the USA. This collaboration not only underscores our commitment to health and sports excellence but also showcases the transformative power of our monitors and audio products in real-world applications."

"Collaboration with industry leaders like Philips Sound and Vision is essential to fulfilling our mission at the United States Performance Center. Their technology will strengthen our efforts to deliver superior training and support to our athletes," says David Koerner, Co-Owner at the United States Performance Center (USPC). "Together, we are setting a new standard for athletic training and performance."

Philips Sound and Vision's dedication to health and performance extends beyond the provision of equipment. The company is committed to fostering an environment where athletes can thrive, backed by the latest technological innovations and a deep understanding of human physiology.

In celebration of this partnership, Philips Sound and Vision is launching a national advertising campaign featuring multiple elite USA team athletes. This campaign will shine a spotlight on the monitor and audio product categories, showcasing some of the latest and greatest technologies for ultimate performance, convenience, and entertainment. Expect to see more of these athletes in content created for all dealer and consumer-facing properties, supporting current and new product launches across social media, tradeshows, retail, and more.

About TPV-USA

TPV-USA Corp. provides products that deliver exceptional audio and visual experiences to consumer and commercial customers through its portfolio of home audio, monitors, and professional displays, including hospitality TVs, digital signage, interactive touchscreens, and direct-view LED displays. We are an affiliate of TPV Technology Limited (TPV), the world's largest manufacturer of monitors, and a leading provider of display solutions for the B2C and B2B markets. TPV exclusively markets and sells Philips Sound and Philips Professional Displays under a trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. and is the owner of AOC. Philips is consistently ranked as a top global brand by publications such as Interbrand, while AOC is the top brand worldwide for gaming monitors (IDC, Q4, 2022). TPV USA was established in May 2020 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About the United States Performance Center

The United States Performance Center is a premier human performance training campus focused on integrating innovation, collaboration, and sports-based medicine. By leveraging research, insight, and expertise, USPC is dedicated to helping athletes reach their full potential and setting new standards in athletic performance.

