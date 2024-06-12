Philips to Showcase Innovative Display Solutions at InfoComm 2024 in Las Vegas

Display company to participate in InfoComm 2024

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPV USA, the brand license partner for Philips monitors is excited to announce its participation at InfoComm 2024, the premier event for professional audiovisual and integrated experience solutions, taking place from June 12-14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees are invited to visit Philips at booth W2544, where the latest Philips display technologies will be showcased, demonstrating our commitment to innovation, education, sustainability, and corporate solutions.

In the realm of education, visitors can experience the Philips 242B1TC interactive touch screen monitor, perfect for enhancing classroom engagement, as well as our crystal-clear displays that empower creators with stunning visual clarity and color accuracy such as the Philips Brilliance 27E2F7901.

We are proud to highlight our commitment to sustainability with our eco-friendly monitors, such as Philips 272B1G, that combines high performance with energy-efficient technologies, significantly reducing environmental impact.

The booth will feature an array of products tailored to meet the diverse needs of our customers. For those requiring top-tier security and compliance, our TAA-compliant monitors Philips 241B8QJEB/17 and Philips 346B1C/17, are designed to meet stringent government and military standards, will be prominently displayed.

Each product in our lineup is meticulously designed to cater to specific industry requirements, ensuring solutions that enhance productivity, creativity, and sustainability across various sectors.

Our space at this years' InfoComm 2024 will be a hub of cutting-edge technology and innovative display solutions. Our experts will be on hand to demonstrate how our products can enhance business operations, drive educational excellence, support sustainable practices, and meet compliance requirements.

About TPV-USA

TPV-USA Corp. provides products that deliver exceptional audio and visual experiences to consumer and commercial customers through its portfolio of home audio, monitors, and professional displays, including hospitality TVs, digital signage, interactive touchscreens, and direct-view LED displays. We are an affiliate of TPV Technology Limited (TPV), the world's largest manufacturer of monitors, and a leading provider of display solutions for the B2C and B2B markets. TPV exclusively markets and sells Philips Sound and Philips Professional Displays under a trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. and is the owner of AOC. Philips is consistently ranked as a top global brand by publications such as Interbrand, while AOC is the top brand worldwide for gaming monitors (IDC, Q4, 2022). TPV USA was established in May 2020 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

