Phillip Dunkelberger Recognized as a "Champion in Security" by Portal26 at RSA Conference 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nok Nok, a leader in passwordless authentication for the world's largest organizations, is pleased to congratulate, Phillip Dunkelberger, CEO of Nok Nok, for being named a Champion in Security for Community by Portal26 during its Third Annual Champions in Security Awards at the 2025 RSA Conference in San Francisco.

The Champions in Security Awards, organized by Portal26, honor cybersecurity professionals who exemplify the values of Respect, Inclusion, Innovation, Community, Collaboration, and Education. This recognition reflects not just individual excellence but the power of collective action in advancing security and resilience in a rapidly changing digital world.

"I'm honored to be selected by my peers, but this recognition isn't just about me—it's about the communities I've been fortunate to be part of throughout my career," said Phillip Dunkelberger.

"From helping establish Ethernet specifications during my early days at Xerox, to the passionate international PGP movement, and now to the incredible global community around FIDO, I've seen firsthand how real change happens when people come together. Authentication is where cyber criminals start. That's why we and others invented the FIDO protocol and launched the FIDO Alliance and invented the FIDO protocols to eliminate passwords and to build something better."

Phillip's award underscores a legacy of community-driven innovation. Fourteen years ago, he and a group of security visionaries founded the FIDO Alliance, a now-global organization working to eliminate passwords—the weakest link in cybersecurity. FIDO, which began as a bold idea, has since grown into international standards adopted by industry leading companies and governments alike. Today, passkeys are reshaping how billions of people authenticate online and make digital life safer for everyone.

As cyber threats become more sophisticated and AI accelerates both risks and innovation, Nok Nok remains committed to delivering strong, simple, and scalable authentication that protects users and enterprises.

Nok Nok extends its sincere thanks to Portal26 for celebrating the work of those who fight to protect our digital infrastructure. The cybersecurity field is not a singular effort—it is made up of many communities that work across technologies, industry sectors, and borders to defend against evolving threats.

Congratulations to all of this year's Champions. Your leadership is helping build a safer digital future—for everyone.

Nok Nok lets you create safer, faster user experiences with key-based passwordless authentication based on the FIDO and other industry standards that enable compliance with global user and data privacy regulations. Nok Nok is a leader in passwordless customer authentication and is trusted by the biggest banks, telcos and fintechs including BBVA, Intuit, Motorola Solutions Inc., NTT DOCOMO, Standard Bank, T-Mobile, and Verizon. For more information, visit www.noknok.com.

