Philly Faire Returns with High-Flying Talent for a Weekend of Renaissance Revelry at Fort Mifflin

Philly Faire - The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire® doubles the delight for 2024, with twice as many artisanal and food vendors compared to last season, plus new entertainment and a gaming area.

Attendees can look forward to a lineup of enchanting performances on four stages, including juggling, singing, and magical acts. The excitement soars with the addition of Michael Rosman, the "Squire of the Wire." Known for his comedic tightrope antics, Rosman will bring his high-wire humor to Philly Faire, ensuring laughter and thrills for the whole family.

Adding to the spectacle, Philly Faire proudly presents the Master of the Skies birds of prey show by renowned master falconer, Gregory Wojtera. This breathtaking presentation introduces guests to the majestic world of raptors through the ancient art of falconry. Music lovers will rejoice in the vibrant sounds of Triantán, Philadelphia's own musical trio, blending traditional Celtic melodies and harmonies with modern energy.

From a petting zoo to blacksmith demonstrations, from face-painting to axe and knife throwing, Philly Faire 2024 will have activities for all ages. New this season, the Gaming Stronghold awaits deep within the bunkers of Fort Mifflin for adventurers and strategists. This designated area will offer complimentary board games, including special events for Magic the Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiasts. Visitors can unleash their creativity by painting their own D&D miniatures and engaging in epic tabletop adventures.

Advance tickets are on sale now at www.phillyfaire.com and are date-specific. Discounts are available for seniors, military veterans, and children aged 14 and under, with free admission for young children aged 4 and under. Tickets will be sold at the gate, pending availability by date.

About The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire®

The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire® is an annual event managed by Found Artifact Entertainment LLC, also responsible for the Delaware Renaissance Faire (Delafaire), the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire of Ansonia, Conn., and the new Bucks County Renaissance Faire planned for Labor Day Weekend 2024.

Daniel GreenWolf, Found Artifact Entertainment LLC, 1 2039102743, [email protected], www.phillyfaire.com

