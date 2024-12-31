PhiNetworks to Unveil Two Innovative Technologies for the First Time at CES 2025

At CES 2025, Phigolf will unveil the world's first 'Phigolf Web3 (Golf to Earn)' service, which integrates blockchain technology into home golf gaming, along with 'Phi Connect,' a home sports SDK designed for smartwatch integration.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PhiNetworks, a leader in home golf game simulators and motion/inertia/IMU sensor-based sports and golf motion analysis, has announced its participation in CES 2025 in Las Vegas. The company will be launching the 'Phigolf Web3 (Golf-to-Earn)' version and the Smartwatch Motion API library 'Phi Connect,' so be the first to experience them at CES. Phigolf's booth will be located at Booth #56632, Venetian Expo (Hall A-D), from January 7-10, 2025.

1) Phigolf Web3 (Golf-to-Earn) Version

PhiNetworks will introduce the Phigolf Web3 version at CES 2025, a reimagined version of its existing Phigolf solution that incorporates virtual assets as a reward system. With growing global interest in Bitcoin and virtual assets, this launch is expected to attract significant attention.

About Phigolf Web3 (Golf-to-Earn) version

The Phigolf Web3 version is the world's first "Golf to Earn" service. Users will earn rewards in the form of Phigolf coin and NFTs by making golf swings, as well as by participating in tournaments and international competitions with players from around the world. The Phigolf coin earned within the service can be traded on virtual asset exchanges, with plans to list them on top global exchanges in 2025. Additionally, this service will be expanded to be available on Smartwatch in the future.

Key Features of Phigolf Web3:

Reward Acquisition: Players will receive Phigolf Coin and NFT rewards based on their performance in the game

Tradeable assets: Phigolf Coin can be traded on virtual asset exchanges.

Unique Opportunity: Experience a realistic golf game based on Web3, stay healthy through physical activity, and even earn real rewards (money). Now, enjoy all these benefits while playing the golf game withing the app.

2) Phi Connect: Smartwatch Sports Gaming

PhiNetworks plans to launch 'Phi Connect' at CES 2025, which will allow users to enjoy various sports games by using smartwatches (such as Apple Watch, Android Watch, etc.) as motion sensors.

About Phi Connect

It is an innovative API library that transforms smartwatches into powerful sports game tools. For players, all they need is a smartwatch to enjoy their favorite sports games, such as golf, baseball, and tennis, without the need for additional equipment. For game developers, it offers significant advantages in terms of technical convenience, user retention, and the expansion of revenue models.

Key Features of Phi Connect:

Support for Cross-Platform Connectivity via Bluetooth: The smartwatch can seamlessly connect to mobile devices across multiple platforms. This allows Android Wear OS smartwatches to pair with both iOS and Android devices, and Apple watch OS smartwatches to pair with both iOS and Android devices as well.

Open Innovation: Phi Connect offers connectivity between smartwatches and sports games, analyzing and processing users' sports movements to provide motion data. It offers an API to game developers for easy integration. Through this, sports and golf finger games, which previously relied on mobile touch interactions, can now offer motion-based, immersive gameplay using Phi Connect. Since no additional motion development or hardware is required, game developers can provide players with a more innovative and engaging gaming experience than ever before.

About PhiNetworks

Since PhiNetworks launched Phigolf in 2017, it has become a leading brand in the home golf simulator industry, with over 300,000 users globally. Phigolf has earned recognition as the #1 Best Seller in Amazon's Swing Trainer category and continues to innovate in the field of motion sensor technology and interactive gaming.

Visit Phigolf at CES 2025

Join Phigolf at CES 2025 to experience Phigolf Web3 Version and Phi Connect firsthand. The booth will feature a variety of events, including an exclusive Phigolf Coin airdrop and hands-on experiences with the Phigolf smartwatch games (E6 Connect, Crazy Birdie).

