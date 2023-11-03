Phinix, LLC Awarded $900,000 From DOE's REMADE Institute For Secondary Aluminum Research

"We are very excited to collaborate with our existing and new domestic secondary aluminum producers," Dr. Das said. "We will upgrade low-carbon abundant domestic scrap to replace imported primary aluminum which is high cost, has high carbon content, and has adverse environmental impact." Post this

"We are very excited to collaborate with our existing and new domestic secondary aluminum producers," Dr. Das said. "We will upgrade low-carbon abundant domestic scrap to replace imported primary aluminum which is high cost, has high carbon content, and has adverse environmental impact."

According to Nabil Nasr, REMADE Chief Executive Officer, "A Circular Economy is imperative. It's critical in reducing industry's energy consumption and emissions in the race to net-zero by 2050. At the same time, a circular approach is vital to increasing U.S. manufacturing's competitiveness, increasing the resiliency of the nation's supply chain, and creating new clean economy jobs."

The $1.8 million research project is cost-shared between REMADE and Phinix, LLC, and its partners (Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Kingston Process Metallurgy, Smelter Services Corporation, Audubon Metals, Real Alloys, Spectro Alloys Corp). The project is expected to result in multiple positive impacts, including:

Replacing imported primary aluminum with domestic scrap based secondary aluminum

Lowering the production cost of finished products

Reducing carbon footprint and environmental impact of aluminum products

For more details of the funding selections, go to: Funding Selections - REMADE Institute (REMADE RFP 6) | Department of Energy

Dr. Das envisions a system of processes to remove desired amount of selective elements, thus enabling complete utilization of aluminum scrap melt, replacing imported primary aluminum.

About Phinix, LLC

Phinix, LLC advocates, develops, and commercializes patented processes for upgrading aluminum scrap. Dr. Subodh Das is the founder and CEO of Phinix, LLC has been involved in the aluminum industry for over 50 years. With 20 U.S patents and over 40 published papers, Dr. Das is an aluminum industry veteran.

About REMADE

Founded in 2017, REMADE is a 167-member public-private partnership established and funded in part by the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies (AMMTO). REMADE enables early-stage applied research and development that will create jobs, dramatically reduce embodied energy and greenhouse gas emissions, and increase the supply and use of recycled materials. For more information about REMADE (Reducing EMbodied Energy And Decreasing Emissions), visit www.remadeinstitute.org.

For more information, please contact Dr. Subodh Das, CEO of Phinix, LLC, at [email protected] or +1 859 619 8386. Visit www.phinix.net

