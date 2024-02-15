Threat actors are leveraging generative AI to build increasingly sophisticated phishing attacks. These attacks can bypass traditional security measures and fool even the savviest of users. Post this

"Threat actors are leveraging generative AI to build increasingly sophisticated phishing attacks. These attacks can bypass traditional security measures and fool even the savviest of users," explained Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Phishing in 2024: What the Lures Look Like and How Not to Get Caught."

AI Has Changed the Face of Phishing in 2024

"Now threat actors use large language models (LLMs) to harvest detailed data about people and organizations in mere seconds. These details make phishing emails much more believable and help hackers create a sense of urgency. Generative AI increases the authenticity by making it easy to eliminate spelling and grammar errors and mimic writing styles."

Multi-channel Attacks Exploit Gaps in Defenses

"Threat actors increasingly use multiple attack methods in addition to email, including texts, social media messaging, and voice calls. For instance, the victim might receive an initial email with a follow-up phone call or text to add legitimacy. Due to lax security on most mobile devices, mobile messaging proves scarily effective."

Layered Defense Critical…But Needs Updating

"Finally, organizations must educate their employees, but they need to do it effectively. Security awareness training should be personalized to the team and, ideally, the individual. Again, AI can help with this. Phishing simulations also prove much more effective than traditional training alone."

Take the Next Steps to Protecting Critical Data

Organizations need to take a multi-layered approach to cyber security to address these increased threats. This will include a combination of advanced security tools and improved security awareness training.

