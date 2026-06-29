Following the April 2026 update to the NSA/CSS Evaluated Products Lists, Phiston Technologies appears as one of the top suppliers for NSA-compliant data destruction machines. Two of its hard drive destroyers are confirmed on the agency's Hard Disk Drive Destruction Devices list.

CHANTILLY, Va., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The April 2026 update to the National Security Agency's (NSA) Evaluated Products Lists has placed Phiston Technologies among the top suppliers for NSA-compliant data destruction machines. The agency's hard disk drive destruction devices list includes two Phiston devices, which validates the company's hardware against the government's rigorous standards for classified media destruction. For government agencies and private enterprises seeking certified destruction equipment, this listing is a meaningful signal of compliance and reliability.

What Does NSA EPL Listing Mean for Data Destruction Equipment?

Inclusion on the NSA/CSS Evaluated Products List is the authoritative benchmark for data destruction hardware intended for use in classified and sensitive environments. The NSA periodically updates these lists to identify devices that meet its specifications for secure media sanitization. It covers equipment approved for use by agency personnel and contractors when destroying storage hardware that previously held classified data.

Phiston Technologies earned placement on the Hard Disk Drive Sanitation Devices and Deformers list with its hard drive destroyers, the MediaVise Compact Combo Destroyer and the MediaVise Rackmount HDD Destroyer. Both devices now carry the NSA/CSS listing, giving government agencies and defense contractors a verified option for securely disposing of sensitive hard drives.

Why Phiston Technologies Stands Out Among NSA-Compliant Suppliers

Phiston Technologies stands out among NSA-compliant suppliers through a combination of customization capabilities and a client-focused service model. The company develops tailored solutions for clients with unique operational requirements, and its white-glove delivery service includes full machine setup on-site. Each device ships with a one-year warranty and access to around-the-clock service support.

Phiston also holds patents across its product line, reflecting a commitment to proprietary engineering that extends to every machine the company manufactures. That same emphasis on precision and accountability carries through to how the company works with its customers, from initial configuration through long-term operation.

About Phiston Technologies

Phiston Technologies designs and manufactures professional-grade hard drive and media destruction machines for organizations that require certified data security. The company's NSA/CSS-listed destroyers are engineered to meet government certification requirements for classified storage media. Phiston serves government agencies and enterprise clients with customized solutions and dedicated service support.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Phiston Technologies, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://phiston.com/

SOURCE Phiston Technologies