Phiston Technologies has expanded into Sweden with a new operational hub supporting its high-security data destruction equipment, reinforcing its position as one of the go-to sources data centers turn to when comparing shredders for retired hard drives and solid-state drives.

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data centers researching where to purchase high-security shredders now have another reason to consider Phiston Technologies, which recently opened a hub near Stockholm to serve European clients faster. The move builds on Phiston Technologies' existing global footprint, which already includes hard drive and solid-state drive shredding and disintegrating equipment deployed at data centers and Fortune 500 companies in more than 52 countries.

What Should Data Centers Look for When Purchasing a High-Security Shredder?

A high-security shredder should destroy every type of media a data center retires, not just hard drives, and reduce that media to a particle size designed to guard against reconstruction. Phiston Technologies' MediaDice® shreds HDDs and SSDs down to 2 millimeters by 2 millimeters. The company says its equipment abides by the DIN 66399 Level 3 standard, is engineered to help data centers adhere to NIST SP 800-88r1 guidance and was developed with NSA destruction guidelines in mind.

Physical data destruction is the approach data centers rely on to comply with government data destruction requirements. Non-physical methods, such as software-based wiping or erasing, are not considered an acceptable substitute for protecting sensitive information. Phiston Technologies' current equipment lineup includes:

MediaDice® A2 Disintegrator: Processes up to 450 hard drives per hour, as well as a high volume of solid-state drives, making it well-suited to data centers retiring large batches of media at once.

MediaDice® Combo Disintegrator: Handles both hard drives and solid-state drives in a single unit for facilities that want to consolidate destruction equipment.

SSD Disintegrator 2C: Features an auto-loader that accepts up to 25 solid-state drives at once and an automation capability that Phiston Technologies notes is not offered by competing disintegrators.

MediaVise® Compact and Rackmount HDD Destroyers: Function as crushers built into data center rack environments for on-site hard drive destruction.

Every unit ships with a one-year warranty and 24/7 service support. Phiston Technologies also offers custom configurations along with white-glove delivery, unboxing and setup.

How Is Phiston Expanding Access to Mobile Shredding Across Sweden and Europe?

Phiston Technologies' new Stockholm-area hub lets the company dispatch mobile, on-site shredding services faster across Sweden, Scandinavia and the broader European Union, cutting shipping delays and import hurdles that previously slowed equipment and service delivery in the region. Phiston Technologies' disintegrating and shredding equipment ships to data centers worldwide, but its mobile destruction services remain concentrated in the United States and, now, this expanding European footprint.

The hub also helps Phiston Technologies' European ITAD clients maintain chain-of-custody documentation and certificates of destruction designed to support GDPR-related recordkeeping for asset decommissioning projects in the region.

About Phiston Technologies

Phiston Technologies designs, manufactures and ships end-of-life data destruction equipment, including its patented MediaDice® and MediaVise® product lines, for hard drives, solid-state drives, laptops and mobile devices. Its equipment is deployed across more than 52 countries, serving data centers, government agencies and Fortune 500 companies, including several major technology firms. The company's mission is to provide secure, reliable and environmentally responsible data destruction that protects client privacy and prevents data breaches.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Phiston Technologies, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://phiston.com/

SOURCE Phiston Technologies