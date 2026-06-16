PHIT America Launches PHIT Kids Academy To Combat The Nation's Physical Inactivity Crisis

"Physical inactivity is costing this country $117 billion a year and threatening the health of an entire generation. PHIT Kids Academy is the private-sector answer — and every family in America can access it today." Post this

PHIT Kids Academy answers that gap directly. Taught by real kids for real kids, PKA covers 14 sports and 11 fitness disciplines through fun, engaging, research-backed video content. The platform draws on a foundational insight: children retain 95% of what they learn through video versus just 10% from text. At $100 per family per year, PKA delivers the equivalent of a full PE curriculum at a fraction of the cost — and without a gym, equipment, or a school budget.

"I spent 45 years building sports brands for champions," said Jim Baugh, Founder of PHIT America and former President of Wilson Sporting Goods. "At the end of it, I realized we had completely forgotten the 93% of kids who will never play a sport in college. We have to get the average kid more active. Physical inactivity is costing this country $117 billion a year and threatening the health of an entire generation. PHIT Kids Academy is the private-sector answer — and every family in America can access it today. One of the major features of PHIT Kids Academy is it can be used anywhere – homes, schools, homeschooling communities, camps, clubs and churches."

The launch arrives as national attention on children's health reaches a new high. PHIT America's "Make America's Kids Healthy Again" campaign has drawn interest from policymakers, educators, and health advocates who see physical inactivity as a public health emergency requiring urgent and scalable solutions. PKA is designed to be exactly that: scalable, affordable, and deployable in any home, any school, or any community — regardless of resources.

By the Numbers

U.S. kids ranked last in physical health among 38 developed nations

U.S. kids are ranked 47th out of 50 countries in fitness

75% of American teenagers are not fit enough to join the military

70% of kids who play sports stop playing at age 13

1 in 3 American children is overweight or obese

Average school PE budget: $462 per year – Approximately $1 per child per year

Physical inactivity costs the U.S. economy over $117 billion annually

Kids retain 95% of learning through video vs. 10% from text

PKA price: $100 per family per year and $200 per year for schools, camps, and clubs

Availability

PHIT Kids Academy is available nationwide beginning June 10, 2026. Families, homeschool educators, and schools can enroll at www.phitkidsacademy.org. PKA is designed for children ages 5–12 and requires no prior equipment or athletic experience.

About PHIT America

PHIT America is a registered nonprofit organization headquartered in Washington, D.C. Founded by sports industry veteran Jim Baugh — two-time Hall of Fame inductee and former President of Wilson Sporting Goods — PHIT America has created more than 1,000,000 "PHIT Kids" through school-based programs including AMPED, Play Tennis, Play Golf, and Play Pickleball. PHIT America has also launched and constructed the state of the art PHIT Center, a facility that allows kids to learn nine different sports and activities in one place. Its mission: to defeat America's pandemic of physical inactivity by making movement accessible to every child.

Check out PHIT on Social Media:

LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7471321245620269057

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1BThQF2DbP/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/DZgFN3Xy7cf/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8su87r2/

X: https://x.com/PHITKidsAcademy/status/2065552818254041470

Media Contact

Rebeca Damico, PHIT America, 1 3858871641, [email protected], https://www.phitamerica.org/

SOURCE PHIT America