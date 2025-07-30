Phius Announces Agenda and Speakers for Highly Anticipated PhiusCon 2025 Conference

Pivotal Sessions with Industry Leaders to Explore the Role of the Built Environment in Grid Resilience

CHICAGO, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phius, the leading non-profit organization delivering the industry standard for climate-specific and net-zero passive building, announced today the comprehensive agenda for PhiusCon 2025, featuring a lineup of captivating speakers and sessions designed to inspire and inform attendees. As North America's premier passive building conference, PhiusCon returns October 6 with pre-conference workshops and a project tour, followed by the core conference on October 7-8. This year's conference will be held at Milwaukee's Baird Center, a model of sustainability for event venues and a significant factor in the city's efficiency efforts.

PhiusCon 2025 will unite thought leaders and enthusiasts in architecture, building science, construction, manufacturing, and energy, as well as industry professionals in finance and real estate to explore passive building strategies and how to meet the critical need for resilient and adaptable infrastructure. The conference provides attendees with opportunities to explore trending topics like affordable housing, microgrids, and state policy integration. The conference will also spotlight key training programs, like the Passive Building Foundations Training course, as pathways for professionals to deepen their engagement with the organization.

Key Conference Sessions Include:

Passive Building & Wildfires: Living Through, Living With, Living Well: Explore how passive building strategies can be adapted to meet wildfire-related code requirements and enhance fire resistance.

Passive House Buildings as Climate Adaptation Infrastructure: Enhancing Resilience in an Era of Extreme Weather: Learn how passive building design can transform buildings into critical infrastructure for climate adaptation and community survival.

Scaling Heights: Challenges and Lessons in Phius High-Rise Design and Verification: Explore advanced strategies for integrating passive building into complex urban conditions and high-rise projects.

IAQ in Passive Building Multifamily - A Post-Occupancy Study: Review post-occupancy data of two Phius projects, examining how mechanical system design can improve IAQ in high-performance buildings.

Tickets

Tickets for PhiusCon are now offered at an early bird rate, where attendees can save $100 on a full-conference pass or $50 on single-day tickets. Prices will increase to regular rates beginning August 1 and to last-minute rates on September 29. Register using the link HERE.

Exhibitors

PhiusCon 2025 will feature a 6,000 square-foot exhibitor floor. Companies looking to secure sought-after exhibit spaces, ensuring networking and promotional opportunities with PhiusCon 2025 attendees, can reserve their spot HERE. The multi-day event is a unique opportunity for exhibitors to gain visibility in a rapidly growing market segment. Exhibitors will benefit from exposure to qualified professionals in architecture, engineering, and construction, many of whom have significant influence over their organizations' purchasing decisions.

Location & Key Dates

PhiusCon returns in 2025 at The Baird Center in Downtown Milwaukee.

Conference Dates: Monday, 10/6 - Wednesday, 10/8

Exhibit Hall Opening Reception: Monday, 10/6 | 5:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m |

Exhibit Hours: Tuesday, 10/7 & Wednesday, 10/8 | 8:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m |

For more information, please visit www.phius.org/phiuscon. High-res conference images HERE. Please credit Phius.

Media Contact

Jennifer Karkar Ritchie, Phius, 1 206-354-8045, [email protected], www.phius.org

SOURCE Phius