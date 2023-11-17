Phius Announces Passive Projects Design Competition Winners

Commending the Best Passive Projects in North America and Beyond, Awardees Were Honored for Their Accomplishments in Phius-certified Passive Building

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Phius released the list of winners of its Passive Projects Design Competition. First announced during PhiusCon 2023 at the Core Conference Opening Plenary Awards Ceremony presentation, the juried competition recognized fully certified passive building projects of all types in all climate zones. Unlike other passive building standards, Phius standards represent the only climate-specific path to a zero-carbon environment, making it the leading standard for energy-efficient construction.

Entries were scored on a scale of 1-5 based on the following criteria: performance (as relates to the Phius Certified standard), difficulty level (climate/site/location challenges), cost-effectiveness, design, craftsmanship and health (e.g., use of non-toxic materials).

Winning and Honorable Mention Awards were given in the following categories: single-family, high-rise multifamily, low-rise multifamily, affordable, community development and source zero. Additionally, three projects were recognized for their excellence in multi-use, and two projects from the above winners were awarded: Best Overall Project and Best Project by a Young Professional (35 or under).

Winners for each category include:

Single-Family Winner: Iowa City Nest | Iowa City, Iowa by Sol Design + Consulting

by Sol Design + Consulting Single-Family Honorable Mention: Wildewood Residence | Nederland, Colorado by Shape Architecture Studio

by Shape Architecture Studio High-Rise Multifamily (7 stories and above) Winner: Chestnut Commons | Brooklyn, New York by Dattner Architects

by Dattner Architects High-Rise Multifamily (7 stories and above) Honorable Mention: Melrose North | Bronx, New York by Curtis + Ginsberg Architects

by Curtis + Ginsberg Architects Low-Rise Multifamily (6 stories and below) Winner: Vital Brooklyn | Brooklyn, New York by Dattner Architects

| by Dattner Architects Low-Rise Multifamily (6 stories and below) Honorable Mention: Ellie Passivhaus | Seattle, Washington by Sound West Queen Anne

by Sound West Queen Anne Multi-Use Recognition: Chestnut Commons | Brooklyn, New York by Dattner Architects

by Dattner Architects Multi-Use Recognition: Melrose North | Bronx, New York by Curtis + Ginsberg Architects

by Curtis + Ginsberg Architects Multi-Use Recognition: Vital Brooklyn | Brooklyn, New York by Dattner Architects

| by Dattner Architects Retrofit Winner: Ames Residence | Chicago, Illinois by Farr Associates Architecture & Urban Design

by Farr Associates Architecture & Urban Design Retrofit Honorable Mention: Yannell Residence | Chicago, Illinois by HPZS

by HPZS Source Zero Winner: Shawme Lake Passive House | Sandwich, Massachusetts by Kaplan Thompson Architects

by Kaplan Thompson Architects Source Zero Honorable Mention: Red Clay Passive House | Kennett Square, Pennsylvania by Bright Common Architecture & Design

by Bright Common Architecture & Design Affordable Winner: Verdant | St. Paul, Minnesota by Kaas Wilson Architects

by Kaas Wilson Architects Affordable Honorable Mention: Squirrelwood Building L | Cambridge, Massachusetts by Davis Square Architects

by Davis Square Architects Community Development Winner: 2nd & Delaware | Kansas City, Missouri by Staengl Engineering

| by Staengl Engineering Community Development Honorable Mention: The Zorra | Embro, Ontario by Michael Wilson Architect

by Michael Wilson Architect Best Project by a Young Professional Winner: Chestnut Commons | Brooklyn, New York by Dattner Architects

by Dattner Architects Best Overall Project Winner: Vital Brooklyn | Brooklyn, New York by Dattner Architects

Winners were chosen by a panel of four jurors assembled by Phius and the Phius Alliance. Each juror met two of the following criteria: Phius Certified Consultant (CPHC®) or Phius Certified Builder, Rater or Verifier in good standing, has completed at least one Phius-certified project and/or is a licensed professional. Winners are featured in coverage of the conference by Green Building & Design magazine.

Images of all winning projects are available HERE. Visit www.Phius.org for more information.

About Phius

Phius is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to decarbonizing the built environment by making high-performance passive building the mainstream market standard. We train and certify professionals, maintain and update the Phius climate-specific passive building standard, certify and quality assure passive buildings, certify high-performance building products and conduct research to advance high-performance building.

Jennifer Karkar Ritchie, Phius, 1 206-354-8049, [email protected], www.phius.org

