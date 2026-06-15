Phius Founder Katrin Klingenberg to Speak on Capitol Hill on Passive Building's Role in Lowering Household Energy Bills

"Phius passive building is one of the most powerful solutions we have for reducing household energy use and bills, and it works across every climate zone," said Katrin Klingenberg. "I'm looking forward to sharing what we've learned with policymakers who can bring it to every American household." Post this

Klingenberg will participate in the 10:00–10:45 AM panel, "Lowering Household Energy Bills," alongside leaders from the National Cooperative Business Association CLUSA International, the North American Insulation Manufacturers Association, and the Community Choice Energy Alliance. The panel will explore practical, proven solutions for reducing energy costs for American households, a pressing concern as energy prices and climate-driven demand continue to rise.

"Phius passive building is one of the most powerful solutions we have for reducing household energy use and bills, and it works across every climate zone," said Klingenberg. "The homes and buildings exist, the data is there, and the savings and enhanced quality of living are real. I'm looking forward to sharing what we've learned with policymakers who can bring it to every American household."

Phius' climate-specific passive building standard provides tailored performance targets across 24 ASHRAE climate zones in North America, enabling buildings to dramatically reduce heating and cooling loads while improving indoor air quality, comfort, and resilience. As energy costs and grid instability continue to impact households nationwide, passive building strategies offer a proven, durable, adaptable, and conservation-first solution with measurable results.

Klingenberg's appearance at EXPO 2026 emphasizes Phius' growing role in federal policy conversations around building performance, energy efficiency, and decarbonization. The forum will be streamed live at www.eesi.org/livecast from 10 AM to 5 PM EDT on June 24.

EXPO 2026 is free and open to the public. Exhibits will run from noon to 7 PM, followed by a reception from 5–7 PM in the Rayburn Foyer.

Visit www.Phius.org for more information. Images of Katrin Klingenberg are HERE.

About Phius

Phius is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to decarbonizing the built environment by making high-performance passive building the mainstream market standard. We train and certify professionals, maintain and update the Phius climate-specific passive building standard, certify and quality assure passive buildings, certify high-performance building products and conduct research to advance high-performance building.

Media Contact

Jennifer Karkar Ritchie, Phius, 1 206-354-4444, [email protected], www.phius.org

SOURCE Phius