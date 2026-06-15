Phius Founder Katrin Klingenberg to Speak on Capitol Hill on Passive Building's Role in Lowering Household Energy Bills

Klingenberg joins top energy efficiency leaders at the 29th Annual Congressional Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency EXPO and Policy Forum in Washington, D.C.
CHICAGO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phius, the non-profit certifying the majority of passive building projects in North America, today announced that its Founder and Co-Executive Director, Katrin Klingenberg, will speak at the 2026 Congressional Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency EXPO and Policy Forum (EXPO 2026) on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C.
Hosted by the Environmental and Energy Study Institute (EESI) and co-hosted by the House and Senate Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (REEE) Caucuses, EXPO 2026 is a longstanding annual event that brings together leading technology innovators, industry organizations, and policymakers to brief congressional staffers on the latest advances in clean energy and energy efficiency. This year marks the event's 29th year.
Klingenberg will participate in the 10:00–10:45 AM panel, "Lowering Household Energy Bills," alongside leaders from the National Cooperative Business Association CLUSA International, the North American Insulation Manufacturers Association, and the Community Choice Energy Alliance. The panel will explore practical, proven solutions for reducing energy costs for American households, a pressing concern as energy prices and climate-driven demand continue to rise.
"Phius passive building is one of the most powerful solutions we have for reducing household energy use and bills, and it works across every climate zone," said Klingenberg. "The homes and buildings exist, the data is there, and the savings and enhanced quality of living are real. I'm looking forward to sharing what we've learned with policymakers who can bring it to every American household."
Phius' climate-specific passive building standard provides tailored performance targets across 24 ASHRAE climate zones in North America, enabling buildings to dramatically reduce heating and cooling loads while improving indoor air quality, comfort, and resilience. As energy costs and grid instability continue to impact households nationwide, passive building strategies offer a proven, durable, adaptable, and conservation-first solution with measurable results.
Klingenberg's appearance at EXPO 2026 emphasizes Phius' growing role in federal policy conversations around building performance, energy efficiency, and decarbonization. The forum will be streamed live at www.eesi.org/livecast from 10 AM to 5 PM EDT on June 24.
EXPO 2026 is free and open to the public. Exhibits will run from noon to 7 PM, followed by a reception from 5–7 PM in the Rayburn Foyer.
Visit www.Phius.org for more information. Images of Katrin Klingenberg are HERE.
About Phius
Phius is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to decarbonizing the built environment by making high-performance passive building the mainstream market standard. We train and certify professionals, maintain and update the Phius climate-specific passive building standard, certify and quality assure passive buildings, certify high-performance building products and conduct research to advance high-performance building.
Media Contact
Jennifer Karkar Ritchie, Phius, 1 206-354-4444, [email protected], www.phius.org
SOURCE Phius
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