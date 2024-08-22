Phius Introduces REVIVE 2024, a Retrofit Standard for More Resilient Buildings

"REVIVE 2024 is changing the future of retrofits," said Katrin Klingenberg, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Phius. "This innovative standard empowers building owners to transform existing structures into high-performing, resilient, and adaptable buildings." Post this

REVIVE 2024 champions durable, healthy living environments, delivering resilience against grid outages by ensuring structures remain habitable for at least a week during extreme weather events. It also addresses common indoor air quality concerns, such as mold, radon, and poor ventilation. Where necessary, REVIVE 2024 fortifies buildings against specific site hazards like hail, wildfire, and high winds.

Key Components of the new REVIVE 2024 standard include:

Resilience-focused planning: Emphasizes resilience as a critical safety feature, particularly in adapting to more extreme weather events.

Parametric analysis software: Introduces new tools for conducting parametric studies to identify optimal solution packages that meet resilience standards while minimizing life cycle costs.

Carbon emission goals: Aims for zero operational carbon emissions and considers embodied carbon, aligning with broader sustainability objectives.

Enhanced quality assurance: Implements a robust quality assurance process to ensure all retrofit measures are executed as designed.

The standard was designed to facilitate the widespread adoption of Phius passive building principles, which are suitable for buildings in all climates. REVIVE 2024 makes large-scale retrofits feasible and accessible. It prioritizes reducing overall carbon impact and utilizes advanced software to develop customized retrofit solutions for each project.

"REVIVE 2024 represents an obtainable approach to sustainable architecture for those interested in experiencing the benefits of Phius passive building principles, without purchasing a new-build," continued Klingenberg."The standard differentiates itself by weighing the environmental and financial costs of each retrofit project, ensuring successful implementation and guaranteeing the promised results."

About Phius

Phius is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to decarbonizing the built environment by making high-performance passive building the mainstream market standard. We train and certify professionals, maintain and update the Phius climate-specific passive building standard, certify and quality assure passive buildings, certify high-performance building products, and research to advance high-performance building.

