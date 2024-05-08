Phius Launches First-of-its-Kind Foundations Training for All Interested in Passive Building

"Passive Building Foundations training empowers individuals with the knowledge and credentials to make informed decisions and communicate the benefits and value of energy-efficient building practices vital for mitigating the effects of climate change – creating resilient buildings of the future." Post this

Phius, a non-profit organization, puts passive building principles into practice in a way that is cost-effective, quality-assured and climate-appropriate with plans customized to fit each project's needs. Phius Certification is the leading standard for energy-efficient construction in the world, requiring buildings to meet specific performance criteria, including airtightness, insulation and ventilation. Phius Certified buildings are proven to use 40-60 percent less energy than code-built buildings at minimal to no upfront cost premium.

"We are thrilled to offer this new accessible entry point into the world of passive building," said Phius Co-Founder and Executive Director, Katrin Klingenberg. "Passive Building Foundations training empowers individuals with the knowledge and credentials to make informed decisions and communicate the benefits and value of energy-efficient building practices vital for mitigating the effects of climate change – creating resilient buildings of the future."

Unlike traditional building certification programs, the online program is designed for those with little to no technical background in building science and does not require prior experience. The self-guided training offers maximum flexibility, consisting of approximately eight hours of interactive content spread across nine modules. Topics covered include:

Phius Background and Goals

Building Science Fundamentals

Core Passive Building Principles

Phius Standards and Certification Paths

Business Case for Phius Projects

Policy and Passive Building Growth

Real-World Case Studies

Decarbonization and the Future of Passive Building

Upon completing the course and passing a one-hour exam, participants earn the Phius Associate designation. This demonstrates a foundational knowledge of passive building principles and positions graduates to successfully communicate about the benefits of passive building for our communities and the climate.

Passive Building Foundations is ideal for anyone looking to expand their understanding of passive building and improve their ability to market, sell and communicate about passive buildings as a differentiated product. Whether you're a seasoned developer seeking to integrate sustainable practices into your projects, a policymaker striving to enact meaningful change, or homeowners and buyers curious about the benefits of living in a passive home, this course is for you.

Registration for the Passive Building Foundations opens May 21, 2024. Visit www.phius.org/passive-building-foundations-training for more information and to register today.

About Phius

Phius is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to decarbonizing the built environment by making high-performance passive building the mainstream market standard. We train and certify professionals, maintain and update the Phius climate-specific passive building standard, certify and quality assure passive buildings, certify high-performance building products, and research to advance high-performance building.

