Phius to Showcase Passive Building Innovations at Greenbuild 2024

Key Highlights of Phius' Presence at Greenbuild 2024

Introductory Programming: Phius will offer accessible content on passive building concepts, practices, and code, engaging newcomers and demonstrating pathways to sustainable communities.

Phius Pavilion: A dedicated space in the expo hall will showcase cutting-edge passive building products, technologies, and services from industry leaders such as Swegon and Alpen.

Pre-Conference Summit: Phius will lead a summit on November 12 focusing on passive building principles, featuring topics like:

focusing on passive building principles, featuring topics like: Passive building impacts on HVAC systems

Best practices and case studies in passive building

Importance of embodied carbon in the context Phius buildings

Rethinking design premiums for Phius funding

Educational Track: The Phius track will cover a range of topics, including:

Passive building strategies for multifamily buildings

Phius standards as a path to meet new building codes

Massachusetts Stretch Energy Code case studies for K-12 schools

Passive building for public facilities and non-residential buildings

Notable speakers in the Phius track include Julie Klump from Preservation of Affordable Housing, Beverly Craig from Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, Kimberly Llewellyn from Mitsubishi, John Woelfling of Dattner Architects, and Christoph Stump Vice President of Design & Construction at Trinity Financial, renowned for their work in sustainable building design, passive building principles, and advancing energy-efficient construction practices across various sectors of the built environment.

"Aligning with USGBC allows us to reach a broader audience of peers who will benefit from learning about passive building," said Katrin Klingenberg, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Phius. "This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to share our expertise and successes with a community increasingly recognizing the importance of sustainable building practices."

Phius, a non-profit organization, has established cost-effective, quality-assured and climate-appropriate passive building principles for new construction and retrofits of all scales. Phius Certification is the leading standard for energy-efficient construction worldwide, requiring buildings to meet specific performance criteria, including airtightness, insulation and ventilation.

The unique partnership between Phius and Greenbuild promises to provide attendees with the knowledge and resources necessary to design better buildings and redefine the future of sustainable construction, equipping them with fundamental knowledge as a stepping stone for additional passive building education.

PhiusCon, North America's leading passive building conference for zero energy design and construction, climate solutions, and building science expertise will return in October 2025, providing practitioners an in-depth education on cutting-edge climate solutions and building science techniques.

Visit www.informaconnect.com/greenbuild/phius-joins-greenbuild for more details about Phius and Greenbuild's partnership and www.phius.org for educational resources and PhiusCon updates. Images to accompany stories can be found HERE.

