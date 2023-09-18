PhiusCon Houston 2023 Presents Sought-After Keynote Speakers & Cutting-Edge Workshops on Passive Building

"Demand for building resilience and adaptability is driving new thinking and action on how we design and build homes, offices and institutions," said Phius co-founder and Executive Director, Katrin Klingenberg. "Phius Certified passive buildings are the future of urban development." Tweet this

PhiusCon 2023 provides an introduction to the Phius community for building practitioners, policymakers and students, equipping them with a blueprint to create more grid-friendly, resilient, healthy communities.

Key Conference Events Include:

Tour Notable Phius-Certified Passive House Projects throughout the city and surrounding suburbs (tour tickets sold separately). These intentionally designed homes maintain internal temperatures for longer periods of time, even without electricity, have superb indoor air quality due to balanced ventilation and use 40-60% less energy than traditional buildings.

Texas Case Studies Session: Five experienced passive building practitioners will share their experiences working on projects around Texas , the growth of passive building and affordable passive building strategies in the state.

, the growth of passive building and affordable passive building strategies in the state. Closing Keynote from Joseph Lstiburek , B.A.Sc., M.Eng., Ph.D., P.Eng., the founding principal of Building Science Corporation and an ASHRAE Fellow called "the Sherlock Holmes of construction" by Fast Company. Internationally recognized, his work has influenced building codes and standards in every climate zone.

, B.A.Sc., M.Eng., Ph.D., P.Eng., the founding principal of Building Science Corporation and an ASHRAE Fellow called "the Sherlock Holmes of construction" by Fast Company. Internationally recognized, his work has influenced building codes and standards in every climate zone. Ninth Annual Phius Design Competition displaying the most innovative, high-performance Phius-certified projects. Explore and vote for your favorite!

Introductory Courses for Those New to Passive Building & Phius (admission sold separately):

Phius 101 for Builders, Architects & Engineers, Potential Homeowners & the Curious

Phius Project Certification Prep Course

Carbon Accounting & Optimization 101

And more!

"The Phuture" Led by Pioneer of Passive Building and Visionary, Katrin Klingenberg , Co-Founder & Executive Director of Phius about the future of architecture and manufacturing, professional practice and re-thinking project phase structure in high-performance design and construction

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore a large exhibit hall brimming with state-of-the-art technologies and systems from leading manufacturers in the high-performance building industry. Companies and organizations relevant to passive and zero-energy building will be on-site for exploration and learning. The Exhibit Hall will be open to the public for a preview the night before the conference (November 7 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.) at no cost, providing a unique opportunity to discover and learn for those interested in exploring Phius and passive building. PhiusCon attendees can also earn continuing education credit through AIA and Phius Professional CEUs.

Register today at phius1.zohobackstage.com/PhiusCon2023.

Phius is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to decarbonizing the built environment by making high-performance passive building the mainstream market standard. We train and certify professionals, maintain and update the Phius climate-specific passive building standard, certify and quality assure passive buildings, certify high-performance building products and conduct research to advance high-performance building.

Jennifer Karkar Ritchie, Phius, 1 206-354-8049, [email protected], www.phius.org

