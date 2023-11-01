Phlex Debuts Superior Swim Tracking with New Apple Watch App Support

"Phlex accuracy is just spot-on. I've never seen my swims in this high definition. It's like having a personal coach who knows every single detail about my swim," said Team USA Olympic Bronze Medalist Natalie Hinds. Post this

Now, with Apple Watch compatibility, swimmers of all levels can gain access to a set of features including:

AI-Driven Training Zones: Swim metrics are analyzed to provide personalized guidance on pace, stamina, stroke metrics, and much more.





Stroke Efficiency Metrics and Trends: Receive actionable insights on stroke efficiency, captured over varying time intervals for perpetual refinement.





Technique and Fitness Scores: Utilizing intricate algorithms that process heart rate and stroke technique data, Phlex fitness scores deliver a robust understanding of your swimming aptitude and overall fitness.





Training Zone Charts, Updated Daily: Align your in-pool efforts with your objectives by swimming within specific heart rate zones.

Additionally, specialized metrics such as Training Zone Charts and Stroke Efficiency Trends developed by leading sports scientists and coaches go far beyond the calorie counting and distance metrics offered by competitor apps.

Early users of the apps beta testing tout the app's syncing speed, accuracy, and breadth of personalized data. "Phlex accuracy is just spot-on. I've never seen my swims in this high definition. It's like having a personal coach who knows every single detail about my swim," said Team USA Olympic Bronze Medalist Natalie Hinds.

Existing users of the Phlex platform can simply update their iOS Phlex Swim App to effortlessly begin tracking with the companion Phlex Swim Apple Watch app while new adopters can now download the Phlex Swim App. For more information, visit http://www.phlexswim.com.

About Phlex

Phlex is a rising sports technology company dedicated to designing new products, platforms, and services to improve and enhance swim training. A graduate of leAD Lake Nona's inaugural cohort, Phlex has rapidly risen with the mentorship and support of established industry leaders and the Lake Nona Fund. Since 2019, Phlex's first-of-its-kind technology has revolutionized the way beginners and professionals train by providing comprehensive data analysis to improve their stroke technique, track performance, and stay motivated. Visit phlexswim.com for more information.

Media Contact

Marcin Cieslak, Phlex Swim, 4079876939, [email protected], https://www.phlexswim.com/

SOURCE Phlex Swim