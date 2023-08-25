Phlox Capital Management Joins Krilogy® to Form Krilogy Texas

"Joining Krilogy to form Krilogy Texas was a natural step for Phlox as we continued our journey as a holistic wealth management firm," said Martinez, Managing Partner of Krilogy Texas. Tweet this

"Krilogy has been serving Texas families since our founding in 2009," said Kent Skornia, President & CEO. "Krilogy veteran Kristin Fomon has served as a local advisor in Dallas since 2019. We are now proud to welcome our new Managing Partner of the Krilogy Texas local office, Joe Martinez. We could not be more excited about Joe and the Krilogy Texas team, serving the market at the highest level possible."

Skornia added that Martinez's experience in investing and international finance provides a deep level of knowledge and service for Krilogy Texas clients. Martinez holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, which is among the most rigorous in the financial industry. Joe will serve as an active member of the Krilogy Investment Committee.

"Joining Krilogy to form Krilogy Texas was a natural step for Phlox as we continued our journey as a holistic wealth management firm," said Martinez, Managing Partner of Krilogy Texas. "I've always been strongly motivated to consistently enhance client experience, offering the resources clients need to make informed financial decisions. Upon meeting Kent, I quickly realized that we shared not only this passion but also the same philosophy for client service and commitment to operating as a values-based organization. I couldn't have found a better match for our team and clients."

The Krilogy Texas team will be supported by the full bench of in-house wealth professionals across the Krilogy organization. This allows for immediate growth in the depth of expertise in portfolio management, estate, tax, and family wealth planning. Krilogy leverages a best-in-class investment platform and 24/7 account access.

"Krilogy provides the most complete wealth experience in the industry," said Skornia. "We believe serving clients with an in-house team of experts who work together each day provides better wealth management results for the families we serve. We look forward to Joe leading the team as we continue to expand our presence in Texas, attracting wealth advisors who share our values and are committed to serving clients at the highest standards in the industry."

About Krilogy and Krilogy Texas:

Krilogy Financial, LLC (Krilogy) is a Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Registered Investment Advisor. Krilogy Texas is a brand name operating under Krilogy and its registration. Clients of Krilogy Texas will be serviced through Krilogy. Krilogy® is an independent wealth management firm known for its relentless effort to develop strategies and manage clients' wealth, fostering a sense of confidence and readiness for the future. Founded in 2009, the firm provides its advisors the ability to utilize an institutional-style approach, that incorporates a disciplined, dynamic rebalancing process with the goal of smoothing volatility in returns. Krilogy has three offices in the St. Louis region and formed Krilogy Texas in 2023 with an office in Dallas. Tax services are provided by under separate engagement with Krilogy Tax Services, LLC, a separate but affiliated entity to Krilogy. Legal services are provided under separate engagement through KEP Law, LLC d/b/a Krilogy Law, an independently owned law firm affiliated by common ownership, servicing both Krilogy and non-Krilogy clients.

From 2014-2018 and in 2021-2022, Krilogy was named to the St. Louis Business Journal's list of the Fastest Growing Companies in the region, as well as the INC 5000 list of the country's fastest growing companies from 2014-2022. The firm was named among St. Louis' "Best Places to Work" in 2021 by the St. Louis Business Journal for the sixth time. Krilogy has also been honored by the St. Louis Business Journal with the publication's "Best Places to Work for Young Professionals" in 2018, and the "Advancement of Women" award in 2020. The firm was recognized by the Women's Foundation of Greater St. Louis in 2020, 2022 and 2023 for demonstrating excellence in workplace gender equity. In 2021 and 2023, the firm earned a spot among InvestmentNews' annual list of the Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors. Inc. Magazine named Krilogy among the nation's Best Workplaces and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch recognized the firm among region's Top Workplaces from 2021-2023. In 2017 and 2018, Krilogy received a Top Company Cultures award from Entrepreneur Magazine. Krilogy was also listed in the 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020 Financial Times FT 300 list of the country's top Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firms. For additional information and disclosures about awards and honors received by Krilogy and its advisors, please click here or call 314.884.2800.

