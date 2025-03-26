Phoenix 10K Celebrates 50 Years with First-Ever Full Marathon Through Phoenix and Paradise Valley

"We look forward to welcoming runners from around the world to experience our incredible weather, vibrant community, and stunning desert backdrop." Post this

A Landmark Course with Stunning Desert Views

For the first time, runners will race through Paradise Valley, adding a scenic, historic touch to Arizona's premier running event. The marathon route will weave through 24th Street, Lincoln Drive, and Tatum Boulevard, offering iconic views of Piestewa Peak, Mummy Mountain, and Camelback Mountain.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, a strong advocate for health and fitness, will start the race, with the possibility of running herself. She will also be presenting the 'Mayor's Cup" to the first-place female and male winners of the inaugural Phoenix 10K marathon.

"Adding a full marathon to this legendary race is a testament to Phoenix's growth and commitment to an active lifestyle," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "We look forward to welcoming runners from around the world to experience our incredible weather, vibrant community, and stunning desert backdrop."

Special Guests & Race Highlights:

Sara Hall , one of America's top distance runners and an Olympic trials qualifier, will participate. Hall holds the American record as the second-fastest woman to complete a half-marathon (2022).

, one of America's top distance runners and an Olympic trials qualifier, will participate. Hall holds the American record as the second-fastest woman to complete a half-marathon (2022). Dr. Dawn Mussallem , a heart transplant recipient and cancer survivor, will complete the full marathon alongside her transplant surgeon, symbolizing the power of resilience and medical advancements.

"The Phoenix 10K has brought together generations of runners and solidified Arizona's place in running history," said Dr. Art Mollen. "Adding a 26.2-mile marathon is a dream come true for our golden anniversary."

At 80 years old, Dr. Art Mollen remains an influential force in the running and medical communities. A renowned sports medicine physician, author, and longtime health advocate, Dr. Mollen founded the Phoenix 10K to inspire a culture of fitness in Arizona. Over the years, he has trained and motivated thousands of runners while promoting the benefits of exercise, nutrition, and preventive health care. His impact extends beyond the race, with his Mollen Foundation actively working to improve childhood health and wellness.

Running for a Cause

The event supports the Mollen Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing childhood obesity, promoting healthy lifestyles, and advancing regenerative agriculture.

Since its inception, the Phoenix 10K has attracted Olympic and world-class runners, including the legendary Jesse Owens, and has been named one of America's best races by Runner's World magazine.

Sponsorships available. Register and learn more at phoenix10k.com

Media Contact

Melanie Frenkel, Signature Public Relations, 1 760-421-7719, [email protected], www.signaturepublicrelations.com

SOURCE Phoenix 10K & Marathon