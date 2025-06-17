Phoenix Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance -- Now Delivering Enterprise-Level Security for Customer Data

Phoenix, a Bergmann Group company, is proud to announce the achievement of SOC 2 Type 2 compliance in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18. This certification with an unqualified opinion validates our commitment to enterprise-level security for customer data and marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide the highest level of security and trust to our clients.

PHOENIX, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phoenix, a Bergmann Group company, is proud to announce the achievement of SOC 2 Type 2 compliance in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18. This certification with an unqualified opinion validates our commitment to enterprise-level security for customer data and marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide the highest level of security and trust to our clients. "Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification demonstrates our unwavering commitment to maintaining rigorous standards for data protection and security practices," says Mark Steitz, Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Phoenix, "This accomplishment underscores our dedication to safeguarding our clients' sensitive information while delivering exceptional service."