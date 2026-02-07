Phoenix-Based Centric Events & Rentals Recognized on the Inc. 5000 for Rapid National Growth

Centric Events has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, highlighting the company's rapid growth, industry leadership, and continued expansion as one of America's fastest-growing private event production and rental businesses.
PHOENIX, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Events & Rentals, Arizona's leading corporate event production and audiovisual staging company, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, a prestigious national ranking that recognizes the most successful independent businesses driving economic growth across the United States.
The annual Inc. 5000 list highlights companies that have demonstrated exceptional revenue growth, innovation, and market leadership over a three-year period. Centric's inclusion reflects its continued expansion as a trusted production partner for high-impact corporate conferences, brand activations, luxury events, and large-scale live experiences.
"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an incredible milestone for our entire team," said Dustin Dluhy, Owner of Centric Events & Rentals. "This recognition represents years of commitment to excellence in event production, client service, and delivering unforgettable experiences at the highest level."
A National Recognition for Corporate Event Production Excellence
Centric Events & Rentals has become one of the most recognized and fastest-growing event production companies in Arizona, providing full-service solutions including:
- Corporate conference production
- Professional audiovisual (AV) systems
- Stage design and scenic builds
- Lighting design and show control
- LED video walls and content playback
- On-site technical direction and staffing
- High-end event rentals supporting production delivery
With headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, Centric serves clients throughout Scottsdale, the Southwest, and nationally, supporting programs ranging from executive summits to multi-day general sessions and experiential brand environments.
Growth Fueled by Client Trust and Operational Excellence
Centric's growth has been driven by increasing demand for professional production partners who can deliver both creativity and execution at scale. The company has built a reputation for combining technical expertise with a hospitality-first approach—supporting event planners, brands, and organizations with reliable systems and world-class crews.
"Our mission has always been simple: serve people first, and deliver production that makes an impact," said Daniel Pitner, Director of Sales & Marketing. "This Inc. 5000 recognition confirms what we've believed all along—when you obsess over the client experience and operational excellence, growth follows."
About the Inc. 5000 List
Published annually by Inc. Magazine, the Inc. 5000 is the definitive ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Past honorees include brands such as Microsoft, Intuit, Zappos, Patagonia, and Under Armour.
Companies are selected based on verified revenue growth and performance over a three-year period, making inclusion a significant benchmark of entrepreneurial success and business momentum.
About Centric Events & Rentals
Centric Events & Rentals is a full-service event production and audiovisual staging company based in Phoenix, Arizona. Known for delivering high-end corporate event experiences, Centric specializes in AV production, lighting, staging, video walls, and creative event execution for conferences, concerts, luxury weddings, and brand activations.
Centric is committed to one core belief: serving people comes first—on and off the stage.
