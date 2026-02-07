Phoenix-Based Centric Events & Rentals Recognized on the Inc. 5000 for Rapid National Growth

"Our mission has always been simple: serve people first, and deliver production that makes an impact," said Daniel Pitner, Director of Sales & Marketing. Post this

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an incredible milestone for our entire team," said Dustin Dluhy, Owner of Centric Events & Rentals. "This recognition represents years of commitment to excellence in event production, client service, and delivering unforgettable experiences at the highest level."

A National Recognition for Corporate Event Production Excellence

Centric Events & Rentals has become one of the most recognized and fastest-growing event production companies in Arizona, providing full-service solutions including:

Corporate conference production

Professional audiovisual (AV) systems

Stage design and scenic builds

Lighting design and show control

LED video walls and content playback

On-site technical direction and staffing

High-end event rentals supporting production delivery

With headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, Centric serves clients throughout Scottsdale, the Southwest, and nationally, supporting programs ranging from executive summits to multi-day general sessions and experiential brand environments.

Growth Fueled by Client Trust and Operational Excellence

Centric's growth has been driven by increasing demand for professional production partners who can deliver both creativity and execution at scale. The company has built a reputation for combining technical expertise with a hospitality-first approach—supporting event planners, brands, and organizations with reliable systems and world-class crews.

"Our mission has always been simple: serve people first, and deliver production that makes an impact," said Daniel Pitner, Director of Sales & Marketing. "This Inc. 5000 recognition confirms what we've believed all along—when you obsess over the client experience and operational excellence, growth follows."

About the Inc. 5000 List

Published annually by Inc. Magazine, the Inc. 5000 is the definitive ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Past honorees include brands such as Microsoft, Intuit, Zappos, Patagonia, and Under Armour.

Companies are selected based on verified revenue growth and performance over a three-year period, making inclusion a significant benchmark of entrepreneurial success and business momentum.

About Centric Events & Rentals

Centric Events & Rentals is a full-service event production and audiovisual staging company based in Phoenix, Arizona. Known for delivering high-end corporate event experiences, Centric specializes in AV production, lighting, staging, video walls, and creative event execution for conferences, concerts, luxury weddings, and brand activations.

Centric is committed to one core belief: serving people comes first—on and off the stage.

Media Contact

Daniel Pitner, Centric Events, 1 (602) 687-6169, [email protected], https://centric.events

SOURCE Centric Events