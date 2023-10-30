Phoenix-Based Developer Sells Single-Family Rental Home Community For $25.6 Million

Curve Development is proud to develop single family rental communities across the U.S. This is our second sale in the Phoenix market, and it once again shows the tremendous value in the market for the high quality leased-living experience. Post this

Curve's single-family home design features controlled access entry, attached two-car garage, fully-fenced private backyard with maintenance-free landscaping, and high-end interior finishes. Every home offers SMART Technology which includes a control panel, doorbell, front door deadbolt, thermostat, and a motion sensor.

"Curve Development is proud to develop single family rental communities across the U.S. This is our second sale in the Phoenix market, and it once again shows the tremendous value in the market for the high quality leased-living experience. We know our Cyrene communities provide a highly desirable alternative to a homeownership," said Nathan Pile, president, and owner of Curve Development.

Cyrene at Estrella offers an on-site dog park, community playground, community lawn space and grilling area, top-rated nearby schools, world-class golf courses, easy access to community parks and numerous shopping and retail centers. The modern home design and unique architecture include hardwood-inspired plank flooring, entertainment-style kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, quartz kitchen countertops, and artisan front doors. The single-family rental community offers the benefits and privacy of a detached home without the stresses of homeownership.

The community comprises both three- and four-bedroom detached home options with internet service included in rent. The community is pet-friendly and is minutes from Estrella Mountain Regional Park and the Goodyear Ballpark spring training baseball facility.

The developer sold its Cyrene at South Mountain single family rental community in October 2022. The 72-home community sits on 8.9 acres and closed for $35.5 million, garnering $493,000 per door – a milestone transaction for the area.

Curve currently holds three other built-to-rent communities in the company's portfolio, with five new communities in the pipeline.

About Curve Development

Curve Development, a national developer/builder based in Arizona developing single-family rental projects coast to coast, is funded by JEN Partners, LLC, a New York-based private equity fund. Over the past eight years, Curve's Principal has built a long-standing relationship with JEN Partners. Curve is strategically positioned to offer a wide variety of investment opportunities on a national scale. Curve has financial resources and regional land partnerships to acquire and develop sites without the typical developer challenges. The company's seasoned team of industry professionals and the JEN family of regional land developers has positioned Curve as an incomparable partner in real estate development with the agility, creativity and strength to create virtually limitless value. To learn more, visit https://curvedevelopment.com/

