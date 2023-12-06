Phoenix-Based Manley Creative Expands Suite of Services To Clients Worldwide

With that comes an ongoing commitment to deliver memorable work that is thoughtful, engaging and evokes emotion. Post this

"We always have and always will consider ourselves an extension of the brands we represent," said Jim Manley, Founder of Manley Creative. "With that comes an ongoing commitment to deliver memorable work that is thoughtful, engaging and evokes emotion. As our client portfolio grows, so do their needs, and as true partners, it's critical we continue to demonstrate our expertise across all disciplines of the creative process."

A true disruptor in its industry space for almost two decades, Manley Creative has shattered the rules and expectations of large traditional advertising companies who outsource client projects, mark up pricing and deliver formulaic products. Manley Creative's longstanding mission is to breathe life into brands through authentic storytelling. All creative services are completed with equipment in-house and clients have direct lines of communication to their Manley Creative team no matter how small or large the scope of their project is.

Unique to full-service agencies who are also headquartered in Phoenix, Manley Creative's client roster includes not only clients across the U.S., but all over the globe. These partnerships include a fortune 100 aerospace company, U-Haul, AWS (Amazon Web Services), and a top 25 healthcare company.

While the portfolio of clients has reached places far and wide outside the city of Phoenix, the agency prioritizes philanthropic efforts that support the arts within their own community. Manley Creative has worked diligently with organizations such as The Phoenix Theatre Company and the Phoenix Film Festival, providing services as well as being a driving force behind both organizations' initiatives and programming. The team wholeheartedly believes that the investment in the arts is critical for inspiring young minds, building businesses and creating culture. All key components that happen to align with magnetic creative work the agency delivers.

Manley Creative's expansion of services underscores its dedication to share its client's stories in the most dynamic, innovative and strategic ways imaginable. For more information on Manley Creative, robust services and brands they represent, visit manleycreative.com.

Media Contact

Alexa Ablondi, Manley Creative, 1 4805103696, [email protected], www.manleycreative.com

SOURCE Manley Creative