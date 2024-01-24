Phoenix-Based Meade Engineering Opens Office in Austin, Texas

"This expansion represents our commitment to delivering top-tier service and creating lasting partnerships with the Austin community," said Johnathan Meade, COO of Meade Engineering. Post this

With 3,388 square feet of modern workspace at 1250 S Capital of Texas Highway, the facility comprises four offices, twelve cubicles, a conference room, an entry room, and a fully-equipped kitchen to foster collaboration and innovation.

Meade Engineering envisions Austin as a new home and a long-term investment for the company. With a mission to inspire engineering excellence and foster positive change, Meade aims to provide exciting career opportunities to the Austin community and establish strong partnerships with local businesses to shape the infrastructure of the future.

The team at the Austin office comprises four key professionals:

Chief of Staff (Operations): Oversees the day-to-day operations and ensures seamless project management.

Mechanical Engineer (Mechanical): Brings expertise in mechanical engineering to contribute to innovative solutions.

Electrical EIT (Engineer in Training) (Electrical): A skilled electrical engineer in training, contributing fresh perspectives and skills to the team.

Marketing Manager (Operations): Spearheading marketing efforts and promoting Meade Engineering's commitment to engineering excellence.

The Austin team, specializing in mechanical and electrical engineering, design and commissioning, plans to focus on projects in Texas while actively contributing to projects spanning the entire country.

Meade Engineering delivers projects on time and within budget—call (623) 581-2323 to speak with the team or get in touch to get started. For more information about Meade Engineering and its services or to discuss open career opportunities, visit http://www.meadeengineering.com.

ABOUT MEADE ENGINEERING

Arizona native Johnathan Meade, MBA, COO of Meade Engineering in Phoenix, carries extensive corporate finance, strategy development, digital product management and early set, hands-on industry experience under his father, Meade Engineering's original owner. Initially drawn to economics at Arizona State University, he redirected his educational path to business and finance. Johnathan then achieved his MBA at Pepperdine and began his journey through the corporate realm. Johnathan honed his financial expertise during a tenure at Charles Schwab, where he played a pivotal role in an internal team of consultants advising on Charles Schwab's strategic initiatives. His leadership and strategic prowess earned him recognition as an innovator within the company. In 2022, Johnathan Meade decided to return to his roots at Meade Engineering. Since then, he has assembled a team of highly experienced professionals dedicated to crafting cutting-edge designs for electrical infrastructure. These innovations provide critical electricity solutions to mission-critical facilities nationwide, solidifying Johnathan's position as a leader in the field.

Media Contact

Madison Breuer, Serendipit Consulting, 6022835209, mbreuer@serendipitconsulting.com

SOURCE Meade Engineering