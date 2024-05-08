Phoenix-based PR, Social Media and Creative Agency Serendipit Consulting Wins ADDY Award For Logo Design

"It is truly an honor to be recognized for the work we get to do on behalf of our clients, and to take the journey with clients we love," said Alexis Krisay, co-founder of Serendipit Consulting. Post this

"We are thrilled to win an ADDY for our work with Meade Engineering. The rebrand of the company, including a new logo, has been a phenomenal project for our team," said Alexis Krisay, co-founder of Serendipit Consulting. "Not only did we create a new logo for Meade, we also put together an extensive brandfolio and are currently engaged in a national public relations campaign. It is truly an honor to be recognized for the work we get to do on behalf of our clients, and to take the journey with clients we love."

Serendipit Consulting was awarded a Bronze ADDY Award in the Logo Design category for the brand creation of a new logo for Meade Engineering, a Phoenix-based engineering firm with offices in Austin, Texas as well.

Serendipit Consulting's team of creative professionals has extensive experience in developing and executing comprehensive branding, re-branding, social media and public relations campaigns and projects for a wide range of clients across various industries, including health and wellness, real estate, hospitality, consumer products, student housing, franchises and professional services.

About Serendipit Consulting

Phoenix-based Serendipit Consulting is a creative, PR and social media agency driven by a team of individuals who are fearless in creativity and have one thing in mind: results. With a fresh, 'big ideas' approach to public relations, branding, social media, influencer relations and more, Serendipit Consulting has a knack for success in a variety of diverse industries. Combining the personal touch and accountability of a boutique agency with the vision and capabilities of a national firm, Serendipit delivers bottom-line driven campaigns that align brands with the right audiences and leave clients reveling in their own fortunate stroke of serendipity. For more information, please visit serendipitconsulting.com.

